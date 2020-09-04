The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources visited the Ghost Town Trail on Tuesday to celebrate the trail’s recent naming as Pennsylvania’s 2020 Trail of the Year. DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn was the main speaker for the ceremony.
“DCNR’s Trail of the Year designation is a much-appreciated acknowledgment of the many years of dedicated effort and hard work by volunteers, community leaders, elected officials and agency personnel from both Cambria and Indiana counties.
The designation has helped bring many new visitors to the trail and the region,” Ed Patterson, director of Indiana County Parks and Trails, said in a news release.
This recognition was given by the PA Trails Advisory Committee, formed under DCNR to select a featured trail each year through a competitive application process. Pennsylvania offers over 12,000 miles of off-road trails for recreational use. The Ghost Town Trail has been added to the list.
Due to restrictions from COVID-19, a private ceremony was held at the Vintondale trail head of the Ghost Town Trail. Situated in this area is the official Trail of the Year sign, which sits near the Cambria/Indiana County line.
The 46-mile Ghost Town Trail system is cooperatively managed by Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority and Indiana County Parks and Trails. The trail begins in Saylor Park, Black Lick, and ends in Ebensburg.
A 14-mile C&I Extension connects to the main stem of trail, which is 5.5 miles away from becoming the first complete loop of
rail trail in eastern U.S. history.
A connection is currently under construction which will connect the C&I Extension to Duman Lake County Park.
The trail celebrated its 25th anniversary last fall with a promotion and celebration coordinated by members of the C&I Trail Council, a group of dedicated volunteers who assist in fundraising and stewardship of the trail.
C&I Trail Council founding member Laurie Lafontaine reflected on the trail’s original vision: “Trail of the Year designation is quite an honor, particularly after a successful track record of 25 years.
From the early years of the vision of a trail that linked county seat of Cambria County to county seat of Indiana County, it has been a dream come true.
“All the stars seemed in alignment with sections of former railroads becoming available to the necessary funding to build the Ghost Town Trail System, with the right team to put it all together. And here we are today, Pennsylvania’s 2020 Trail of the Year.”
With the recognition came a $10,000 grant, which was funded in part by the Pennsylvania Land Trust Association and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Pennsylvania Recreational Trails Program funded through the Federal Highway Administration.
Grant funds were used to encourage trail safety by purchasing 400 bicycle helmets, which were given away at numerous
events throughout the summer.
Also funded by the grant will be new trail maps, which are nearing final design and will allow trail users to learn about more features along the trail.
An outgrowth of AIHP study was a plan to convert numerous abandoned railroads in the region into bicycling and walking trails.
Following the development of a trail master plan and the 1991 donation of 16 miles of abandoned railroad in Indiana and Cambria counties, the Ghost Town Trail was christened on Oct. 1, 1994.
The trail attracts thousands of visitors each year and has a significant economic impact for regional tourism.