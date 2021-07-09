To whom it may concern —
READY TO ROCK
The Gigaroo 2021 charity rock show is set for today and Saturday at Iselin Community Park. All ages are welcome to attend.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate, and festival goers are allowed to camp.
Tonight’s lineup kicks off at 5 p.m. with Animus, followed by Royal Honey, Blood Union, Transcendence, Homicide Black, Losing September and finishing with Iron Sight at 11 p.m.
Saturday’s lineup begins at 2 p.m. with Para Bellum, followed by Dying Breed, Negan, Chip & The Charge Ups, Unbroken Soul, Divine Tragedy, Shattered, Flashback, Silk9 and A Common Crown.
Concessions from the following vendors will be offered: Butler Brew Works, Edgewood Winery and Event Center, Kona Ice of Conemaugh Valley, Iselin/West Lebanon VFC and Hot Ash Wood Fired Pizza.
Vendors include Metal Heathen Jewelry, Dinker Do Glass, KIDZ.colorz.khaos, April’s Rockin’ Mani’s, Patches & Stickers, Stay Sassy Designs and Rock Rage Radio.
SCOUTING AROUND
Cub Scout Pack 1029, chartered by Calvary Presbyterian Church, is holding a recruiting event on July 17 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Indiana Mall in the former BonTon parking lot.
The event will be a Rain Gutter Regatta.The boat kits will be provided free of charge and can be assembled on site.
The Cub Scouting program is open to youths who will be entering kindergarten through fifth grades for the upcoming school year.
The community is encouraged to come out and learn the adventures of Scouting as well as having fun at the Rain Gutter Regatta.
SUMMER SALES
Community Sales Day will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at various locations in Homer City.
“Community Sales Day began years ago as an opportunity for Homer City area individuals and families to hold yard sales and take advantage of group advertising. It has grown exponentially with local businesses holding sidewalk sales and community organizations participate through selling refreshments,” according to organizers.
Maps of the sale are available at the borough office and Ideal Market.
SAVE THE DATE
The Salvation Army Sally’s Bazaar Christmas In July Craft Show will be offered from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 16 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 17 at the Indiana Mall.
The two-day show will include 75 local vendors and crafters, as well as a silent auction, basket giveaways, bake sale and more.
Admission is free.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Simply Nutrition, a new smoothie and juice bar at 734 Philadelphia St. in Indiana, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Saturday as part of a grand opening. The business will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day. ... Gas prices are hovering around $3.25 per gallon in the region, according to pennsylva niagasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes musician Pete Townshend today, who once said, “Rock ‘n’ roll might not solve your problems, but it does let you dance all over them.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette managing editor Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.