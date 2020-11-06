To whom it may concern —
SCOUTING AROUND
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials with Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania are focusing on recruitment and signups as the organization continues to provide opportunities and activities for the area’s girls in kindergarten to 12th grades.
To find an active troop near you, visit www.gswpa.org/join and click on Find a Troop to get started. Upcoming signup opportunities are as follows:
• Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon for grades kindergarten to third; 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for grades 4 to 12; Blue Spruce Park Pavilion #1, 1128 Blue Spruce Road, Ernest
• Tuesday, 4 to 6 p.m., Floodway Park Pavilion, 35 Kirk St., Homer City
• Thursday 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Blairsville Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., Blairsville
Those interested in attending a signup event should follow CDC guidelines regarding mask use and social distancing and should refrain from attending if there is known potential contact with an infected individual.
Financial assistance is available to help with the $25 join fee for girls and leaders.
KUDOS
Congratulations go out to Mike Vuckovich, who has been superintendent of the Indiana Area School District for two short years, but recognized for that very thing.
Vuckovich is one of 24 of his kind — up-and-coming school administrators on the job for less than five years — who have been named among America’s “Superintendents to Watch” for 2020.
The National School Public Relations Association selects superintendents “who demonstrate dynamic, fast-paced leadership with strong communication at its core. They use communication technology in innovative and effective ways to engage and inform their school communities and to expand two-way communication and outreach efforts.”
Vuckovich, who has championed the reach, speed and efficiency of the internet and digital technologies to advance the school district, engineered an overhaul of the district’s website and laid out Indiana’s game plan for capitalizing on social media to reach parents, taxpayers, teachers and students with the district’s latest news. That tech savvy played out this year as the coronavirus pandemic swept the nation, and Vuckovich directed the district’s use of online communication technology tools to keep the district moving forward.
He is the only superintendent from Pennsylvania among the honorees this year.
“With almost 14,000 school districts in the United States, and he being one of only 24 recipients of this award, we are extremely grateful for his hard work and leadership,” district publicist Amy O’Neal said in a news release announcing the recognition.
AT THE MALL
The Indiana Mall will host the last food trucks for the season this weekend and the weekend before Thanksgiving.
Stromboli Land will set up today and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; cash or credit accepted.
On Nov. 20 and 21, Plumville Apple Dumpling & Cobbler, taking cash only, will be stationed at the mall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mall officials reported on Facebook that the food trucks will start back up in April, and some are scheduled already.
“Indiana Mall would like to thank all the customers and mall store employees who supported all the food trucks this past year,” officials said in a post. “Thanks to the customers who also supported our stores while stopping at the food trucks.”
Speaking of the mall, holiday vendors have returned as well and will be on hand until Dec. 26. The mall welcomes back crafters with Alpha Productions, Tammy’s Shirts & Whatnot’s, Evelyn’s Heavenly Gifts, Circle K Gifts, Crazy Coffee Lady (coffee, gourmet popcorn, nuts, fudge and candy) and Mary Ann’s Country Crafts.
SELLING LIKE HOTCAKES
The United Way of Indiana County raised about $6,700 through its annual Pancake and Sausage Day fundraiser, held on Election Day. Pancakes and French toast with sausage were available for purchase Tuesday for breakfast, lunch or dinner. The fundraiser is one of two major undertakings for the United Way — the other is Turkeython, set this year for Nov. 21.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
Plumcreek Church of the Brethren will hold revival services today, Saturday and Sunday.
The services today and on Saturday will take place at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Alfred Kimmel preaching. On Saturday, there will be special music by the Vision quartet, from Kittanning.
The Sunday service will take place at 9 a.m. with the Rev. Dottie Kunselman preaching. Everyone is invited to a covered-dish meal at 11 a.m. to celebrate Thanksgiving.
SHOP TALK
Gas prices in the Indiana area were hovering around $2.59 a gallon, compared with $2.43 statewide and $2.11 nationwide (www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com). … Please read but don’t bet on it: Penn State 35, Maryland 14; Pitt 28, Florida State 21; Steelers 30, Cowboys 9. … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says he chuckled when he heard these words from the late British statesman Winston Churchill: “The best argument against democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average voter.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.