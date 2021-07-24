Two municipalities in state Sen. Joe Pittman’s 41st District, Glen Campbell in eastern Indiana County and Ford City in central Armstrong County, will benefit from nearly $2.8 million worth of projects approved Friday by the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority.
Pittman, R-Indiana, a member of the PennVEST board, and Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, said Glen Campbell will receive a $923,616 grant and a $187,384 low interest loan to replace a water storage tank and equipment at its water treatment plant including filter units, softeners and brine unit, the groundwater well pump and distribution pumps.
“This is an important project to ensure that Glen Campbell Borough residents continue to have safe and clean water for years to come,” Smith said. “Once again, I am pleased to have the opportunity to work together with community leaders and Sen. Pittman to secure this extremely competitive funding to cost-effectively maintain and upgrade our local water infrastructure without a crippling rate increase.”
It follows a 2002 PennVEST award of a $1.4 million grant and a $72,500 loan to install 16,750 feet of sanitary sewers and build that 34,000 gallon-per-day sewage treatment plant in Glen Campbell.
In addition, improvements to the water system distribution lines, consisting of a loop connection along First Avenue and a waterline extension along Rickardsale Road, will also be included in the project to serve three residential connections. These upgrades will improve water pressure and flow throughout the system and repair waterlines that are suspected to have leakage issues along the extent of the line.
“This is another important infrastructure investment in Northern Indiana County, one that is long overdue,” Pittman said. “And, considering the limited ability of local residents to pay increased rates, the large grant award is welcome news.”
The two lawmakers said building maintenance, including replacement of the electrical service supply in the treatment plant, will be necessary to ensure the upgraded system components run properly, and the longevity of the replacement equipment will be preserved in an approved environment. Additionally, Pittman and Rep. Abby Major, R-Ford City, announced a PennVEST award of a $1,679,524 grant to Ford City, to fund replacement of approximately 2,650 feet of water main with lead joints along the Fifth Avenue area between 14th and 17th streets; 100 feet of valve cluster piping containing lead — all lead gooseneck service line connections; and five fire hydrants.
“Not only will these improvements ensure the water supply continues to homes, but it also maintains flow to fire hydrants so that our emergency responders can do their jobs when called upon,” Major said.
It also follows earlier action, a 2015 PennVEST award of a $3,196,800 low-interest loan to Ford City for construction of a water treatment plant and rehabilitation of a water storage tank, and more than $1.1 million in earlier grants to improve its water and wastewater systems.
As Pittman pointed out in a news release, PennVEST is not supported by the state’s General Fund budget, but rather through the use of federal funding and prior bond issues by the state as well as from Marcellus Shale impact fees authorized in Act 13 of 2012.