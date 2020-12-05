If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone. — Romans 12:18 (NIV)
“Blessed are the peacemakers.” — Jesus, as quoted in Matthew 5:9 (NIV)
I almost blew it one Sunday evening.
I almost made a bad situation worse, a complicated situation more complicated.
The temptation was strong. My words and actions would’ve been justified — so I thought at that moment.
While I can’t give the details of what happened, I can say this: I was ready to give someone whose behavior was offensive — and had long been offensive — a piece of my mind. I’d kept my mouth shut far too long, I reasoned. Enough was enough.
Before I picked up the phone, though, I took a prayer timeout. I slipped into my bedroom, shut the door, dropped to my knees, and poured out my anger, frustration and pain to my heavenly Father. The battle between what I wanted to do and what I knew I should do — what God would want me to do — was intense.
The needle gauge on my faith tank was pointing to Empty. Faith that God would answer my prayers for change, for healing for the persons involved, for a transformation of heart, mind and spirit — something only God can do.
I left my prayer room still shaken, still trembling with emotion, clinging to something called self-control for all I was worth.
Over the next week, I had time to reflect on what happened, and I realized several things.
I can’t control another person’s words or actions, however hurtful they are, or their impact and consequences. I can only control, with God’s help, my own actions and reactions, which should reflect the growing fruit of the Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.
Acting in the heat of the moment, succumbing to pressure, saying words that can’t be unsaid, doing something than can’t be undone, is never the right choice. What is the right choice is taking the situation — in all its ugliness — your emotional turmoil, and your jumbled thoughts to God. It’s never right to give a person, however offensive they are, a piece of your mind. It is right to set firm boundaries and let them know, in a loving way, where those boundaries are.
Convincing another person they’re wrong is not my job. I need to remind myself often what Billy Graham once said: “It’s the Holy Spirit’s job to convict, God’s job to judge and my job to love.” Even when loving is hard. Even when there’s no love left in your heart for that person. Even when you don’t even want to allow God to love that person through you.
I can’t always be the peacemaker, no matter how hard I try. But I can pray for God’s peace to prevail — in the situation and in my own heart, mind and spirit. I can pray that my negative emotions shrivel and die, crowded out by the love, joy and peace that come from God.
Sometimes we have to live with the thorn in the flesh, but God’s grace is all we need to endure and triumph over it (2 Corinthians 12:9).
And finally, God reminded me of another impossible situation, many years ago, that I thought would never change — another person who was a thorn in my flesh for a long time despite my prayers. In His time and in His way, God worked a miracle and that person was transformed.
Tomorrow is the Second Sunday of Advent, when we light the candle of Peace. While we have little control over external peace — or the lack of it — we do have control over our own inner peace. It’s simply a matter of submitting to the Prince of Peace.
As I light the second Advent candle, Lord, may Your peace prevail in my heart, mind, and spirit — and be a beacon of light in a hurting world that so needs Your peace. Amen.
Read and reflect on 2 Corinthians 12:7-10.
NOTE: I wrote this several years ago, and I can’t even remember whom I was upset with or what the situation was. That’s how God answers our prayers. Is He just awesome?
From “God, Me & a Cup of Tea for the Seasons,” © 2018 Michele Huey. All rights reserved. Used with permission.