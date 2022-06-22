Indiana County Commissioner Robin Gorman is among 12 county officials who graduated last week from a two-and-a-half-day professional development program conducted by the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania and its Center for Excellence in County Leadership.
It was an intensive training program that focused on fostering individual growth through interactive and high-level classroom training aimed at improving participants’ communication, management and leadership skills.
CEL includes classes in styles of leadership, managerial versatility, interpersonal dynamics, crisis communication, media management, daily communication problem solving, decision making, and other areas.
Participation is available to one eligible person per county per year, with a maximum of 12 participants annually.
In addition to Gorman, participants this year included Armstrong County Chief Clerk/County Administrator Aaron S. Poole, Cambria County Commissioner Scott Hunt and Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass.
It also included Blair County Commissioner Laura O. Burke, Forest County Commissioner Mark Kingston, Northampton County Commissioner Thomas Giovanni, Luzerne County Human Services Division head Lynn Hill, Chester County Commissioner Marian Moskowitz, Union County Commissioner Jeffrey Reber, Cumberland County Chief Clerk/Chief Operations Officer Stacy Snyder, and Wyoming County Commissioner Rick Wilbur.
Program sponsors included PCoRP, The Pennsylvania Counties Risk Pool; PComp, Pennsylvania Counties Workers’ Compensation Trust; CCAP UC Trust, Unemployment Compensation Trust; Cafardi Ferguson Wyrick Weis & Gabriel LLC; and Campbell Durrant P.C.