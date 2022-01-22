Meetings of municipal governments, school boards and county governmental bodies scheduled this week are on the following days and locations.
Some agencies are meeting virtually on various platforms, and some are meeting in person.
Instructions on how to “attend” these meetings is usually available on each organization’s website.
MONDAY
• Indiana Area school board, special meeting — 7 p.m., Central Administration Office
• Marion Center Area school board — 7:30 p.m., high school library
TUESDAY
River Valley school board — 7 p.m., River Valley High School auditorium
WEDNESDAY
• Indiana County commissioners — 10:30 a.m., commissioners’ hearing room
• White Township board of supervisors — 7 p.m., township building