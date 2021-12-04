Meetings of municipal governments, school boards and county governmental bodies scheduled this week are on the following days and locations.
Some agencies are meeting virtually on various platforms, and some are meeting in person.
Instructions on how to “attend” these meetings is usually available on each organization’s website.
MONDAY
• Center Township supervisors — 6:30 p.m., township building
• Indiana Area School District Board of Education — 5:30 p.m. reorganization meeting and 7 p.m. voting meeting, both in the boardroom, administrative building, East Pike
• Purchase Line School District Board of Education — 7 p.m., virtual
• Saltsburg Borough Council — 7 p.m., municipal building
TUESDAY
• United School District Board of Education — 6:30 p.m., high school conference room
• Indiana Borough Council, 7 p.m. council chambers, George E. Hood Municipal Building
• River Valley School District Board of Education — 7 p.m., River Valley High School auditorium
THURSDAY
Penns Manor School District Board of Education — 7 p.m., high school