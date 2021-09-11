Meetings of municipal governments, school boards and county governmental bodies scheduled this week are on the following days and locations.
Some agencies are meeting virtually on various platforms, and some are meeting in person.
Instructions on how to “attend” these meetings is usually available on each organization’s website.
MONDAY
• Indiana Area School District Board of Education — 7 p.m., boardroom, administrative building, East Pike
• Purchase Line School District Board of Education — 7 p.m., virtual
TUESDAY
• Clymer Borough Council — 7 p.m., borough office
• United School District Board of Education — 7:30 p.m., high school conference room
• White Township Planning Commission — 7:30 p.m., municipal building
WEDNESDAY
Burrell Township board of supervisors — 7 p.m., township building
THURSDAY
Homer-Center School District Board of Education — 7:30 p.m., central office boardroom