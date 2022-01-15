78489442

Meetings of municipal governments, school boards and county governmental bodies scheduled this week are on the following days and locations.

Some agencies are meeting virtually on various platforms, and some are meeting in person.

Instructions on how to “attend” these meetings is usually available on each organization’s website.

MONDAY

Purchase Line School District Board of Education — 7 p.m., virtual

TUESDAY

• Blairsville Borough Council — 6 p.m., borough office

• Indiana Borough Council — 7 p.m., borough office

WEDNESDAY

Burrell Township supervisors — 7 p.m., municipal building

THURSDAY

Homer-Center school board — 7:30 p.m., central office boardroom

