Meetings of municipal governments, school boards and county governmental bodies scheduled this week are on the following days and locations.
Some agencies are meeting virtually on various platforms, and some are meeting in person.
Instructions on how to “attend” these meetings is usually available on each organization’s website.
MONDAY
• Center Township Board of Supervisors — 6:30 p.m., municipal building
• Saltsburg Borough Council — 7 p.m., borough office
TUESDAY
• Indiana Borough Council — 7 p.m., borough office
• United School District Board of Education — 7:30 p.m., high school boardroom
WEDNESDAY
• Indiana County Commissioners — 10:30 a.m., commissioners’ hearing room, county courthouse
• White Township Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., municipal building
THURSDAY
• Penns Manor Area School District Board of Education — 7 p.m., district office
• River Valley School District Board of Education — 6:30 p.m., special voting meeting, high school auditorium