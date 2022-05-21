Meetings of municipal governments, school boards and county governmental bodies scheduled this week are on the following days and locations.
Some agencies are meeting virtually on various platforms, and some are meeting in person.
Instructions on how to “attend” these meetings is usually available on each organization’s website.
MONDAY
• Public presentation of Indiana County/Jimmy Stewart Airport master plan — 6 p.m., Stewart Airport terminal, 398 Airport Road, White Township.
• Special meeting, Indiana Area School District board of directors — 7 p.m., Indiana Area Central Administration Office, 501 East Pike, White Township.
• Marion Center Area school board — 7:30 p.m., high school library
TUESDAY
• River Valley School District — 7 p.m., high school auditorium
WEDNESDAY
• Indiana County Board of Commissioners — 10:30 a.m., commissioners’ hearing room, second floor, Indiana County Court House, Indiana.
• White Township board of supervisors — 7 p.m., township building