Meetings of municipal governments, school boards and county governmental bodies scheduled this week are on the following days and locations. Some agencies are meeting virtually on various platforms, and some are meeting in person. Instructions on how to “attend” these meetings is usually available on each organization’s website.

MONDAY

• Indiana Area School District Board of School Directors — 7 p.m., online, iasd.cc

• Purchase Line School District Board of Education — 7 p.m., district boardroom

TUESDAY

Blairsville Borough Council — 6 p.m., borough building

WEDNESDAY

Burrell Township Board of Supervisors — 7 p.m., township building, Black Lick

THURSDAY

Homer-Center School District Board of Education — 7:30 p.m., Central Office boardroom, elementary school

