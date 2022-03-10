KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School District is preparing to graduate a class of 59 high school seniors later this year.
A motion to that effect was approved during the regular meeting of the board of school directors, a session held an hour earlier than usual Wednesday because the high school boys’ basketball team was taking on Karns City in the first round of the PIAA tournament, across the Kenwood campus from the board’s meeting room.
The board also adjusted the 2021-22 district calendar, to schedule classes on Friday, March 18, as a make-up day for classes snowed out on Jan. 18.
And it authorized new Business Manager Jennifer Sleppy to serve as the district’s representative in obtaining a one-to-three-year contract for natural gas through Direct Energy Business Marketing LLC.
Direct Energy is the contracted service hired by the Allegheny Intermediate Unit consortium in which Penns Manor is a member.
In personnel matters, the board approved:
• A one-year Act 93 agreement for district administrators, retroactive to Jan. 1, with a 2 percent salary increase. The vote was 8-0 with Director Tammy Dalton abstaining.
• Guest teacher Kristen Frankauski, pending receipt of all needed certifications from ARIN Intermediate Unit 28, for the 2021-22 school year.
• Hiring Janessa Hardesty as Track and Field Girls’ Assistant Coach 2 effective immediately, at a salary of $3,051.33. The vote was 8-0 with her father-in-law John Hardesty Sr. abstaining.
• Larkyn Crowe as a volunteer assistant softball coach, pending receipt of all current clearances and completion of coaching education courses as required by the PIAA.
• A lump sum payment at the end of the school year, if funds are available, for summer salaries for Erica Lauer and Cindy Rodgers.
In other business, the board approved:
• Participation in the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 Pregnant and Parenting Teens program, as a cost to the district of $900, the same cost as last year.
• An agreement with Frontline Education to provide an absence and substitute management program for the 2022-23 school year, at a cost of $5,135.34.
• A three-year access renewal of Turnitin at a total cost of $5,161.80.
• A one year renewal of the Work Sampling Online License for the Pre-K Counts Assessments through Pearson for 2022-23 at a cost of $761.25, drawn from Pre-K Counts grant funds.
• A $5 per ton contract with Jeffrey Altemus of Pikes Peak Nurseries for approximately 400 tons of unscreened top soil.
The motion passed 8-1 with School Director John Hardesty Sr. the lone no vote.
• An agreement with C.M. Eichenlaub Company to furnish and install Hussey Seating Company-certified parts to the high school bleachers at a total cost of $5,880.
The board also approved revisions to Administrative Regulation 618-AR-0, the district’s Student Activity Fund, which includes installation of an $8 fee for checks rejected due to insufficient funds.
It approved a Penns Manor Area High School majorettes’ trip to Wildwood, N.J., April 28 and 29, at no cost to the District.
And it approved one student for Adelphoi in Indiana.
Students being recognized this month include Penns Manor Education Association’s student of the month for March, Gretta Ratay.
In this year’s fifth- and sixth-grade spelling bee, Luke Dolges came in first place, Lilly Clutter second, Logan Hood third and Carolee Kovalak fourth.
A long list of students were named to the 2022 PAFootballNews.com All-Academic Team.
On the Gold Team after competing in the 2021 season with a grade point average of 4.0 or more is freshman Alexander Polenik.
On the Silver Team after competing in the 2021 season with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.9 were seniors Ty Fennell and Alec Johnson; juniors Adam Altemus, Mark Bagley, Ashton Courvina, Max Hill, Justin Marshall and Nathan Raffaele; sophomores Braden Depp, Ethan Depp, Peyton Koscho, Brayden Pytash and Jacob Tate; and freshman Amin Lieb.
On the Bronze Team after competing in the 2021 season with a GPA of 3.0 to 3.4 were sophomores Bryton Gillen and Carter Smith.
And three Penns Manor Area students placed at the Southwest Regional Science Olympiad held at California University of Pennsylvania last week.
Kennedy Baker and Belle Hadden took first place in Ping Pong Parachute, and Sarah Stiteler took third place in Trajectory/Catapult and fourth place in Bridges.
Upcoming, the board’s Budget and Finance Committee will meet Wednesday, March 16, at 6 p.m. in the district boardroom.
Next month, the board’s committee meeting will be on April 6 at 7 p.m., while its business meeting will be on April 13 at 7 p.m.