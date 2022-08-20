A long-running dispute over an Indiana County township’s bid to ban frack waste injection wells within its borders has moved on to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
Warren-based PGE, formerly known as Pennsylvania General Energy, has sought a permit to drill an injection well in Grant Township since 2013.
As part of its effort to block PGE, Grant Township’s supervisors passed a Home Rule Charter that included such a ban.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has fought that effort.
In a news release issued this week, the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund said Commonwealth Court agreed with DEP and invalidated the charter Grant Township passed in 2015.
“In other words, the court decided that PGE’s constitutional ‘rights’ to subject the township to chemical and radiological exposure and tainting of groundwater are more important than the rights of township residents to have clean air and pure water,” CELDF spokesman Chad Nicholson wrote in that news release.
CELDF said that decision was handed down last month. Last week on the township’s behalf, CELDF filed its appeal with the state’s highest court.
“Our community has been asserting our rights through our Home Rule Charter for over six years, and we have been waiting to show why Grant Township is willing to risk what little we have to be heard in court,” Supervisor Stacy Long said. “I can’t help but to observe that this ruling was phoned in, and that it is simply not profitable for industry or the state — for our community to simply exist as it is, with clean water and the quality of life that we are working so hard to save.“
Past efforts to get comment from DEP and PGE on the matter have drawn responses that neither comment on active litigation. PGE also has sued the township in U.S. District Court in Erie.
“In 1997, Pennsylvania General Energy Corp., PGE’s predecessor in interest, put into production a deep gas well in Grant Township on property known as the Yanity Farm pursuant to Well Permit No. 37-063-31807-00-00 issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (the “Yanity Well”),” according to PGE’s 2014 complaint. “PGE is in the process of obtaining federal and state environmental permits to convert the Yanity Well from a producing well to an underground injection well.”
The lawsuit noted that the federal Environmental Protection Agency issues Underground Injection Control permits under the Safe Drinking Water Act “to authorize the injection of brine and produced fluids for disposal.”
It also noted that the DEP “does not have primacy to administer the UIC program and issue UIC permits,” so on May 2, 2013, PGE applied for a UIC permit from the EPA.
“EPA issued the UIC permit to PGE on March 19, 2014,” according to the federal court filing.
On Jan. 30, 2015, federal Magistrate Judge Susan Paradise Baxter issued a preliminary injunction against the township.
In October 2015, Baxter ruled the Community Bill of Rights Ordinance in some respects exceeds the township’s legal authority.
“The development of oil and gas (which necessarily includes the management of waste materials generated at a well site) is a legitimate business activity and land use within Pennsylvania,” Baxter wrote. She ruled that municipalities must allow all legitimate uses.
The decision was appealed to the Third Circuit Court, which upheld Baxter’s ruling on July 27, 2016.
Eventually, Baxter awarded PGE $100,000 in attorney fees.
“Pennsylvania General Energy is committed to treating people fairly and honestly and forming partnerships based on trust and mutual success,” the company states on its penngeneralenergy.com website. “Our commitment is reflected in our relationships with people and those who regulate our operations.”