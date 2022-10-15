A ministry geared to people 55 and older is making plans for a luncheon honoring veterans and those currently serving in the armed forces on Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Gathering Place in the basement of Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 640 Church St., downtown Indiana.
“The PEP ministry of Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church in coordination with our youth ministry and other partners is having a free luncheon to celebrate veterans and their spouses, or caregivers, and those who are currently serving in our armed forces, and their spouses,” writes Graystone Pastor Rob Sparr.
“We have a lunch every other month, and trips throughout the year,” said David Jackson, chairman of PEP or “People Enjoying People” Group. “We meet every month.”
Sparr wrote to his congregation and other churches interested in being part of the event that those who have served in the Armed Forces are an epitome of the words of Jesus — “No one has the greater love than this: To lay down his life for his friends” — John 15:13.
“Being willing to do so is the ultimate act of love, as Jesus did for us,” Sparr wrote. “We see this truth also in those who have served in our armed forces, as they have been willing to, and many have, laid down their lives for others, as an act of love and service.”
Sparr said spouses of any veterans who are no longer with us are invited as well, and to bring a picture of their veteran.
“Stop by for a short break in your day for lunch with us anytime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for soup, a hoagie, camaraderie and brief stories from some fellow veterans,” the pastor said. “There is no charge for this event.”
Jackson said guest speakers scheduled for the event include Lt. Gen. William “Gus” Pagonis and the Patriot Guard Riders, an organization that, upon request, will provide an honor guard free of charge at funerals of members of the military and first responders.
Jackson said anyone who wants the microphone to tell a story of their own should “let us know.” Those wishing to attend can call the church office at (724) 349-5556 or email cbothell @graystonepc.org by Nov. 1.