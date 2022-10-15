76762654

A ministry geared to people 55 and older is making plans for a luncheon honoring veterans and those currently serving in the armed forces on Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Gathering Place in the basement of Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 640 Church St., downtown Indiana.

“The PEP ministry of Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church in coordination with our youth ministry and other partners is having a free luncheon to celebrate veterans and their spouses, or caregivers, and those who are currently serving in our armed forces, and their spouses,” writes Graystone Pastor Rob Sparr.

