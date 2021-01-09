In late December of 2019, the idea came to me to start a yearlong crochet project, a temperature blanket to be more precise. The basic idea of said blanket, something I’ve also seen referred to as weather afghans, is to crochet a row per day, with a color corresponding to the high temperature of the day. By the end of the year, you get solid, color-gradient proof of what the weather was like in your neck of the woods.
According to various stories and Pinterest sources, temperature blankets were all the rage a few years back. I had heard of them awhile ago but hadn’t attempted one. I got the urge at the end of last year to have something to look forward to, to have something to dedicate myself to over the next year and to have some concrete proof of my productivity.
Of course, I had no idea what 2020 would have in store, but I felt the drive to make something anyway.
GETTING STARTED
Armed with a photo of a color scale that I liked and had found with a quick internet search, I went out and bought yarns in shades of purple and blue for lower temperatures, greens and yellows for the mid-range temperatures, and orange and red for when the days would inevitably become hot in the summer. The color scale is one close to what you’d see looking through a thermal imaging camera or what the weather reports use as a visual.
It’s rainbow and varying and I liked it. There are plenty of other options out there, however. Some examples I’ve seen use a spectrum of color like mine, others use varying shades of the same color for a more monochrome effect. Regardless, you’ll need a nice assortment of shades and colors to make it work.
The scale that I found switched colors every 8 degrees, the only exceptions being that it stayed the same color for any temperature 32 degrees or below and for 97 degrees and above. Most that I found used a 10-degree scale, but I found that sort of limited the color options. The fewer degrees that correspond to a color, the more likely you are to have a more colorful blanket.
As most New Year projects go, I had high hopes of getting started right away, but the hectic wind-down of the holiday season caught up with me and my first row didn’t get finished until the first Saturday of the month.
That worked out for the best though. For my blanket, I decided on crocheting one row with a color corresponding to the high temperature for the day. However, the official recording isn’t released until the day after, so all of my rows would have to be delayed by a day at least. I wasn’t deterred. At 150 stitches across, the first row of my blanket was completed in a light shade of purple for the 36-degree high on Jan. 1, 2020.
For the stitch, I chose a simple double crochet, one of the first stitches that I learned, courtesy of my mother, who learned it from her mother, who learned it from hers. Crocheting is a family tradition on both sides of my family. I have handmade blankets from both grandmothers and my mother. And with the first few rows of my blanket rapidly finishing, I was well on my way to having one of my own.
A GIANT BLANKET AND A WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC
At the end of the first week, I laid my finished work out on the floor and snapped a picture. Grand ideas of taking photos at the end of every week to eventually piece together into a time-lapse video danced in my head.
At the end of the first month, I put a little notecard on my work that said JANUARY so I would be able to track my progress by month as I put it all together come year end.
By the time March rolled around, however, things went belly up in more ways than one. With the looming fear of shutdowns on the horizon, I rushed to stock up on various yarn colors that I would need in the coming weeks, making sure I had enough in case I could no longer procure any. Also in March, I took my progress photo and realized that laying it out on the floor was becoming a bit of a hassle — only three months into the project and it was already at a decent length for a small throw blanket.
Now, at the beginning of my project I had had the option of doing rows in a single crochet stitch. This stitch doesn’t have quite the length of a double and I wanted my rows to be more bold and noticeable. So double crochet it was.
Progress continued. There were a few times in the ensuing weeks and months that I had a hard time finding the yarn that I needed. Donning my mask, I would carefully venture into craft sections and look for the right colors, only to find that the yarn section had been picked over. It’s certainly apparent that I wasn’t the only one using my quarantine time to make some crafts. But, even with setbacks and delays, sometimes lasting a week or more until I got the right color, I was able to keep a fairly consistent schedule of a row per day, with some days requiring a bit of catching up.
It wasn’t until June that my hubris really caught up with me. When I noticed in March that my blanket was going to be larger than I expected, I considered the option of unraveling it and redoing it with a smaller stitch. But I dismissed it, deciding to go big or go home.
I definitely went big.
By July, I reached the midway point of the year and my blanket measured 9 feet, 2 inches in length. Laying it on the floor was no longer an option. To take my monthly progress picture I had to hold it up with my arms outstretched. Even at 5 foot, 10 inches tall, the blanket still pooled on the floor.
In order to continue working on it, I had to keep a majority of it folded up inside of a large tote bag, just to keep it off my lap. The extra warmth as it laid on me was a bonus in the winter, but a nuisance in the hot summer months.
At the halfway point I also considered cutting it off, perhaps making two blankets, but still I continued. If I was going to make a big blanket, I was going to make a big blanket.
END-OF-YEAR
STATISTICS
The months wore on and my blanket outgrew its tote bag and had to be housed in a 16-gallon storage tote. My monthly photos were now taken at angles with the help of my 6½-foot-tall father who now had to hold it up as I stood on the opposite end of the room to get it all in one shot.
The constant crocheting has even taken its toll on the size H crochet hook that I used for the project. If you look carefully, right under the hook, the gold-colored enamel has worn off, leaving a silver smear of the metal beneath. It’s a well-worn reminder of the work that I’ve done.
Come Jan. 1, 2021, I wrapped up my crocheting with one last row in dark blue, for the 46-degree high we reached on Dec. 31. The final measurement is close to 19 feet, give or take due to the stretchiness of the yarn, and my final progress picture had to be taken with the help of my whole family holding the blanket up while I took a panoramic photo.
Throughout the year, I used a total of 11 entire skeins of yarn. I used at least one for each color barring dark red, which would have been used for temperatures over 97, which we thankfully didn’t reach at all. According to my little daily planner where I kept my notes, the closest we came was 95 degrees on July 7. Our coldest day was Dec. 26, clocking in at 23 degrees.
Overall, without taking into account the numerous distractions that would inevitably come up, it would take me approximately 10 to 15 minutes to crochet a single row. Multiply that by the 366 days — including the leap year day — of 2020, and you’d get a total of around 3,660 minutes, or 61 hours. Not too shabby for a blanket as big as that.
SO YOU WANT TO MAKE A TEMPERATURE BLANKET
As stated above, the first step will need to be picking a color palette. Whether you want to do it in a variety of colors or in different shades of the same color, stock up on a bunch of skeins and make sure to record the brands and color names of the ones you choose. Chances are, even if you prepare well, you’ll need to do another run for yarn at some point.
Also, while I crocheted the high temperatures each day, there are other options. Some blankets I’ve seen do a row for the high and the low. Others do one row but do half high, half low. There are plenty of options, and it’s entirely up to you how you want to keep record of things. The same goes for stitches. While I did simple rows, I’ve seen patterns use squares or zigzags or diagonal lines. It’s all up to your preferences and what you enjoy doing. And enjoyment is important since you’ll be working on this for a year. The internet is honestly the best resource for any questions you might have. It’s also a great place to get inspiration. Sites like Pinterest and Ravelry are great places to find ideas and tips.
I’d like to tell you not to make the same mistakes I did and keep your blanket small and manageable, but where’s the fun in that?
In any artistic project that you take on, I say just go for it.
WHAT I LEARNED
Well, I certainly learned that 366 rows of double crochet is much longer than I expected. I also learned that it’s definitely important to write down your yarn colors and to always stock up on more than you’ll think you need. If you think you’ll need one skein, buy two.
Other lessons that came to me weren’t about the act of crocheting itself, however. When I started, I wanted to keep up with a row per day, but sometimes life got in the way. After the initial frustration of worrying about falling behind, I realized that it was OK that I faced setbacks, it was OK that I lagged behind or had days where I just couldn’t get up the motivation to work on it, when even just the thought of picking up my hook was enough to exhaust me.
What mattered, though, is that I did it. Even when I was late by a few days, I caught up. I kept working on it. As with all things, if you take things one day at a time, eventually you’ll get there and that’s what counts.
And even with 2020 being, quite frankly, a dumpster fire of a year, I’ll always have this massive blanket to show that, whatever comes my way, I can finish it.
Amanda Dunlop is the editorial page editor for The Indiana Gazette. She has been crocheting since 2014.