The Indiana County Board of Commissioners, acting as the county’s election board, approved a polling place change Wednesday and issued a call for poll workers.
The county’s chief clerk, Robin Maryai, said a judge of election is needed for Blairsville’s Second Precinct, which votes at Blairsville Community Center; a judge of election and two inspectors are needed for Cherry Tree, where residents will vote at the Presbyterian Church; and an inspector and two clerks are needed for Pine Township’s Second Precinct, which votes at the Pine Township Volunteer Fire Company’s hall.
Anyone interested is asked to call the county office at (724) 465-3805.
The election board voted to move one polling place, for Green Township’s Second Precinct, from Morning Star Ministries Church in Starford to the Commodore Volunteer Fire Department’s hall at 410 Musser St.
Maryai said the problem with the Starford location is the lack of access to cellular telephone service. She said such service is needed for safety reasons — and to call the county’s election office if necessary.
While the candidates have filed for statewide offices including governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. senator, petitions still are being circulated for the May 17 primary ballot for representative in the General Assembly and member of the state committees of the two major parties.
Maryai said the last day to file petitions with the Pennsylvania Department of State is Monday. One still can obtain petitions at the department’s www.dos.pa.gov website.
Upcoming, the last day to register to vote in the May primary is May 2.
Also, the county clerk said, absentee and mail-in ballots are due by 8 p.m. on May 17, and can be placed in a drop box in the lobby of the Indiana County Court House along Philadelphia Street in downtown Indiana.
That drop box will be available Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., and on election day, May 17, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Maryai said the deadline to apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot is May 10 at 5 p.m.