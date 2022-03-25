State System of Higher Education Chancellor Dr. Dan Greenstein will conduct another virtual visit to Indiana University of Pennsylvania on April 4.
PASSHE officials announced Monday it would be an online open forum, to be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Asked about themes, Cody Jones, chief strategic relations officer in the Office of the Chancellor, said, “the appropriation request would definitely be part of the discussion, in addition a general update on the state of the system.”
Jones referred to Gov. Tom Wolf’s 2022-23 budget proposal as made Feb. 8, with what the governor termed “significant investments in (PASSHE) and other institutions of higher education to make college more affordable, minimize student debt, and prepare the future workforce.”
Wolf agreed with the request made by the PASSHE Board of Governors for what the state system termed “a historic general appropriation increase of 15 percent,” to $552.5 million for the network of state-owned institutions that includes Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“This investment will drive continuing transformational change that is underway,” Greenstein said in February, “change that will ensure all Pennsylvanians have affordable pathways to postsecondary credentials and the opportunities those credentials provide for people to sustain themselves and their families.”
Dr. Jamie Martin, an IUP faculty member who is president of the PASSHE faculty union, the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, said the Wolf proposal, along with “scholarships and other student-centered initiatives,” will “move the state system back toward its original mission of providing a high-quality education at the lowest possible cost to the students.”
PASSHE officials said there is no RSVP required for the April 4 event, which will be held via Zoom. Those wishing to join the event can do so by signing into Zoom or by calling 1-646-558-8656, and using Webinar ID number 941 8697 0230.
Greenstein has been PASSHE’s fifth chancellor, assuming that position on Sept. 4, 2018, and serving as CEO of a system of 14 public universities with 90,000 degree-seeking students and thousands more enrolled in certificate and other career-development programs.
“We work with each university to construct a campus visit that best suits their needs, including COVID,” Jones said. “Several universities have elected to have these meeting be virtual for a variety of reasons, so IUP is not unique in that approach.”
It has been a year since Greenstein’s last direct outreach to IUP and its more than 9,000 students.
It also came in a virtual open forum conducted on March 30, 2021, regarding “The Future of System Redesign,” PASSHE’s response to an array of challenges that confront public higher education, that draws on efforts in other states to fundamentally transform its education and business models.
It has gone through multiple phases since a PASSHE top-to-bottom system review in 2016-17.
According to Greenstein’s most recent blog, issued Feb. 22 on the PASSHE website, the first phase was a time to “review and prepare” that lasted through 2018, then came a second “stabilize and strengthen” phase that is carrying into the current academic year, and now a theme of “reinvest and renew” that is expected to carry into July 2024.
“Focused on the next phase of our System Redesign,” he wrote Feb. 22, “the Board (of Governors of the State System) has turned its attention to the one curve we have yet to significantly affect: enrollment.”
That would include IUP, which had a peak enrollment of 15,379 in 2012-13, according to the university’s archives.
“Having declined at most of our universities for more than a decade, this is the one curve we must absolutely bend for the sake of the commonwealth, its people, its economy, and its social well-being,” Greenstein wrote.
In that 75-minute Zoom conference nearly a year ago, Greenstein said he sees a bright future for IUP, that the local university’s NextGen, student-oriented concept was doing a whole lot to shore that up.
As IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said in his address opening the 2021-22 academic year, he said NextGen is being used “as the evolving template for giving our students amazing opportunities that will lead them to amazing careers and lives.”