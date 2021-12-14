The Refugee Working Group of Indiana said Monday it expects by the end of this week to finalize an application to the Sponsor Circles Program on behalf of two circles that will sponsor bringing Afghan families to Indiana.
“We have been able to complete five of the six steps needed to complete a Sponsor Circle application,” Indiana Borough Councilwoman Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor said in a release on the group’s behalf. “We are looking at getting a family here by early January, 2022.”
According to the sponsorcircles.org website, the Sponsor Circle Program is a community-led resettlement initiative that allows everyday Americans to take on the responsibility of welcoming an Afghan newcomer to their communities. An emergency response launched to ensure that all arriving Afghans receive welcome and support, the Sponsor Circles Program pairs Afghan newcomers with community groups eager to provide support.
“With the help of local churches, Islamic Center, First Unitarian, and Calvary Presbyterian, as well as members of the Refugee Working Group, we have been able to raise 60 percent of the funds needed, approximately $8,000,” Taylor said. “We will need more funds, with a goal of $20,000.”
That breaks down to at least $2,275 per individual welcomed; help to secure housing; provision for basic necessities (furniture, clothing, food, etc.); assistance in completing relevant paperwork to access documentation and public benefits for which the newcomers may be eligible; connections to relevant services, including health care, education, and legal assistance; support in helping those individuals acquire the English language as well as secure employment; and providing “community orientation, friendship, and moral support.”
On RWG’s behalf, group member Paul Arpaia said, “we can modestly boast that we have a small-town setting, a major university, a small but vibrant Muslim community, our 3.5-hour proximity to Washington, D.C. (where there is currently a large Afghan expat community), a town that has a long history of welcoming refugees going back to the Antebellum days of the Underground Railroad, and ... why not? ... The hometown of Jimmy Stewart.”
RWG is among groups seeking to assist with the resettlement of Afghans, including those who helped the United States military in Afghanistan over the past 20 years.
That includes those who are eligible for admission to the U.S. with SIVs, or Special Immigrant Visas.
As RWG observed, SIVs were meant for those who worked directly with the U.S. armed forces or under Chief of Mission authority as a translator/interpreter for a period of at least 12 months, or provided faithful and valuable service while employed by or on behalf of the U.S. government, International Security Assistance Force, or a successor mission in Afghanistan for a period of not less than one year since Oct. 7, 2001, and have experienced an ongoing serious threat as a consequence of that employment.
In addition, the group observed, there are many other Afghans, women and children who qualify for humanitarian parole.
That includes noncitizens who could temporarily enter the U.S. for urgent humanitarian reasons.
As power shifted in Kabul, many Afghans feared a return of the brutal oppression between 1996 and 2001, as well as reprisals against anyone who assisted the U.S. during the war, RWG observed.
“The lightning speed of this shift in territory, leading up to the evacuation by the end of August 2021, caused many Afghans to flee with virtually nothing,” group members said. “American servicemembers airlifted thousands of Afghans out of Kabul Airport, including Afghans who now qualify under humanitarian parole.”
It is the latest attempt by RWG to bring refugee families to Indiana, and the latest effort by community groups that dates to when the borough’s religious community in Indiana sponsored a Vietnamese family, the former owners of Kim Moon restaurant.
Later, RWG observed, two Burmese families settled in Indiana, followed by three other Burmese families, all within the last seven years.
Then, over the past six years, RWG has helped several families and individuals, from Syria, Thailand, Iraq, Burma or Myanmar, Nepal, Guatemala and Uganda.
Taylor and fellow RWG member Jack Hanna said building safe spaces, resettlement opportunities and welcoming efforts in the Indiana area are tenets of the group’s mission. They said the other founding members are: Faye Bradwick; her husband and Indiana Councilman Don Lancaster; Indiana University of Pennsylvania professors of sociology Dr. Hilario Molina, anthropology Dr. Amanda Poole, and political science Dr. Rachel Sternfeld; Community College of Allegheny County KEYS (Keystone Education Yields Success) Coordinator Dr. Susan Dawkins; Bonnie Adair, whose community involvement includes the organization Spay and Neuter Indiana PA Pets; Beth Marshall, whose involvement includes recently serving three terms on the Indiana County Conservation District board; former state auditor general and treasurer Barbara Hafer; and the late Clara Roberts, who worked as a political organizer and crisis hotline counselor in Indiana but was killed in an automobile accident near Pittsburgh in 2017.
The group asked those who can help to send checks made to RWG, Indiana PA, Project Refugees, and mail those checks to group Treasurer Sue Dodson, 880 Pierce Road, Homer City, PA 15748.