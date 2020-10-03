Homer-Center High School will be returning for five-day in person instruction beginning Monday, according to Principal Jody Rainey.
The school was closed this week and all students had virtual learning due to increase in number of COVID-19 cases among the student body. About 85 percent of the students had opted for in-person instruction at Homer-Center at the start of the semester.
Students who were issued a district electronic device to participate in remote learning this past week are to bring the device and charging cord to school Monday and the device should be returned fully charged.