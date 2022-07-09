As lawmakers in Harrisburg approached a conclusion to a belated 2022-23 state budget process, Pennsylvania’s acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty was addressing the importance of continued funding for higher education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“Education should be a bipartisan issue,” Hagarty said Friday morning in the Blue Room at John Sutton Hall on the IUP campus.
He came to tout a proposed $200 million investment in a Nellie Bly Scholarship Program, providing tuition aid to full-time undergraduate students in IUP and the other Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education institutions with a household income of under $104,800.
The scholarship is named for Elizabeth Cochran Seaman (1864-1922), born Elizabeth Jane Cochrane or Cochran in rural Armstrong County, who later lived in Apollo and then went briefly to old Indiana Normal School (ancestor of modern IUP), before plunging into a journalism career under the pen name Nellie Bly.
“She actually left Pennsylvania,” Hagarty said. “She could not afford to attend college here and found a more affordable opportunity elsewhere.”
As proposed by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration, for the most economically disadvantaged students, the scholarship covers the tuition and fees gap not covered by a student’s Pell and state grants. In exchange, students would agree to stay in Pennsylvania after graduation for the same number of years for which they receive the benefit or the scholarship becomes a low-interest loan.
On behalf of IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll, whose travel schedule prevented him from attending, IUP Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Lara Luetkehans welcomed the secretary.
“A passionate advocate for education in the commonwealth, Secretary Hagarty has championed some of the most critical initiatives benefiting our commonwealth’s teachers and learners over the past decade,” the provost said in prepared remarks provided by the university.
“He led the team that secured more than $2 billion in education funding increases to date, including the largest single-year increase in Pennsylvania history for the 2021-22 fiscal year,” Luetkehans went on. “(He) helped to enact the “Level Up” program, which directs $100 million in funding to the poorest and most historically underfunded districts in Pennsylvania; and developed the framework for schools to safely resume instruction following the onset of COVID-19 and continued to guide schools through the pandemic.”
Hagarty was accompanied to IUP by state Department of Education Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Eli Downie and Communications Director Casey Smith. He also toured the IUP campus and interacted with students, faculty and staff.
IUP’s presentation to the secretary included recorded remarks regarding the university’s Undergraduate Summer Opportunities for Applying Research, or U-SOAR program. Bethany Jackson, director of Research Services and Compliance from IUP’s School of Graduate Studies and Research, introduced students:
• Morgan Haley, a geoscience major from Templeton, Armstrong County, who is doing work on tectonics in Taiwan.
• Amber Lawrence, a sociology major from Mahanney, Schuylkill County, who is doing research on forest management in White’s Woods, an area straddling the Indiana Borough-White Township line.
• Emma Fetchko, a natural science-pre-dental major from Dayton, Armstrong County, who is doing research in kidney regeneration with zebrafish.
• Eman Soliman, a junior biology major from Indiana, who is doing research about tissue regeneration with flatworms.
During his brief remarks in the Blue Room, he offered advice to Leah Henderson, a senior majoring in sports management who plays women’s volleyball at IUP.
“Take risks on yourself,” the secretary said. “Follow what you are passionate about. Trust your instincts.”
Addressing the state budget for IUP Vice President for University Advancement Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna, Hagarty said he is “optimistic we have a budget agreement that will lead to generational investment in the educational system.”
After the reception and remarks in the Blue Room, a campus tour was slated for Hagarty that included the construction site of Kopchick Hall, home to the Dr. John and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, Weyandt Hall, and Waller Hall where middle school students are taking part in IUP’s summer youth theater, Footlight Players.