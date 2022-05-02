The board of directors of the West Virginia Independent Colleges & Universities recently voted unanimously to appoint John C. Hardesty Sr. to the board for a three-year term.
Hardesty, who is retired from the oil and gas industry, lives in Clymer where he serves on the Penns Manor Area School District’s board of directors.
“Our members and their students will benefit from his counsel and direction,” board Executive Director Ben Beakes said. “To have the caliber of talent, experience, and wisdom John brings is truly a blessing to the WVICU.”
Hardesty is a graduate of Alderson Broaddus University, a WVICU member-institution, where he received a bachelor’s degree in history/political science in 1976.
During his time at Alderson Broaddus he served as the Class President his freshman, sophomore and junior years, and was the Student Body President his senior year.
Hardesty also worked as an intern for the West Virginia House of Delegates and Department of Labor, and was the campaign manager for the McCuskey for Congress campaign. After college, Hardesty began working in the oil and gas industry where he spent nearly 40 years before retiring in 2017.
“Being a graduate from one of the member institutions, there is a sense of pride in given back to something that made such an impact on my life,” Hardesty said. “I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that my contributions will make a difference as we work to promote private higher education in West Virginia.”
The West Virginia Independent Colleges & Universities is made up of the seven not-for-profit private higher education institutions in West Virginia. It was founded in 1964 and its members currently serve more than 7,000 students and have an estimated $350 million annual economic impact in West Virginia.