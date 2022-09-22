Franco Harris

 Photo by Special Olympics Pennsylvania

The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its 110th annual membership meeting, including the scheduling of a special guest speaker.

As chamber President Mark Hilliard said recently, Steeler Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has been invited to speak at the celebration Dec. 15 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, along Wayne Avenue and Pratt Drive on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.

