The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its 110th annual membership meeting, including the scheduling of a special guest speaker.
As chamber President Mark Hilliard said recently, Steeler Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has been invited to speak at the celebration Dec. 15 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, along Wayne Avenue and Pratt Drive on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
Harris was the Steelers’ first round draft pick in 1972 out of Penn State.
Later that year, on Dec. 23, 1972, Harris snagged what seemed to be an incomplete pass from Terry Bradshaw and scored a winning touchdown against the Oakland Raiders, in a play that came to be called the “Immaculate Reception.”
The Steelers did not win the American Football Conference championship the following week, but would do so later in the decade, winning four Super Bowls.
Harris was selected to nine consecutive Pro Bowls and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.
The chamber’s Dec. 15 event will begin at 3 p.m. with the annual meeting as well as the keynote address and a chamber year in review.
Multiple food stations will be available as well as an open bar.
Following the keynote address, there will be live music for the attendees to enjoy and a winter wonderland photo area for individuals and groups to use to take holiday photos.
Tickets are $75 per person, $725 for a table of 10.
Advanced registrations are encouraged and can be made now at jmountain @indianacountychamber.com or by calling the chamber at (724) 465-2511.
In addition to the other activities, the chamber will announce the 2023 Class of the Indiana County Business Hall of Fame as well as the Employer of the Year. Nomination forms for both can be found at the chamber’s www.indianacounty chamber.com website.