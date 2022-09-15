Health care workers across a tri-county region of west-central Pennsylvania, and in Indiana County in particular, were honored at a breakfast Wednesday at the Rustic Lodge in White Township.
It was the 17th annual Health Care Employee Recognition Event, presented by the Indiana County Health Care Careers Consortium, a nonprofit organization of health service providers, educators and workforce development agencies.
Twenty-two health care workers were given awards, while a lifetime achievement honor was given to Denise McQuown-Hatter, a consortium co-founder, member of the Tri-County Workforce Investment Board, and president and CEO of Affinity Health services, an Indiana-based senior management and consulting company.
Hatter said the award was a humbling moment. She was honored for her more than 30 years of long-term care experience, including her co-founding the consortium with the late Visiting Nurse Association executive director Linda Bettinazzi.
“Back 20 years ago, I was a follower,” Hatter said. “She led with a vision.”
She talked about the importance of “the front-line worker,” and told the Rustic Lodge gathering, “sometimes you lead, and sometimes you follow, and that brought me here to you.”
The consortium lists 28 member organizations from across Indiana County. It is co-chaired by Diana Rupert of the School of Practical Nursing at Indiana County Technology Center and Kelly Howells of Anew Home Health Agency Inc.
“The gesture of recognizing our dedicated employees gives us the opportunity to acknowledge their value within our organizations,” Howells said. “It also assists us with retention efforts when employees feel that they are valued as a person and as an important member of the team.”
The event also took note of grants of $175,000 each given by the state Department of Labor & Industry to the Tri-County Healthcare Industry Partnership and Manufacturing Industry Partnership, and of $55,000 to the Tri-County Technology Industry Partnership, all announced by DLI in December.
“Many of you, despite the challenges of the moment, sought to expand your professional skillsets in recent years, which has made your community stronger and safer,” said James Martini, executive director of DLI’s Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board. “You showed others what it means to be compassionate, tenacious and heroic.”
Martini went on to hail “the healthcare employers whose commitment to the development of this community’s healthcare workforce is the backbone of the Tri-County Health Industry Partnership,” which also covers Armstrong and Butler counties.
“The Wolf administration has made it our mission to connect Pennsylvania employers with a highly skilled and talented workforce who can do the jobs of tomorrow,” Mantini said. “We do that, first and foremost, by investing in people and their families.”
DLI also noted that the Tri-County Healthcare Industry Partnership is a Pennsylvania Next Generation Sector Partnership, an entity that builds on highly successful, nationally recognized initiatives in the Keystone State by combining the economic development concept of “cluster partnerships” that address the comprehensive needs of industry with the workforce development model of “sector initiatives” that focus on addressing specific training needs of the targeted industry.
The guest speaker for the Wednesday morning event was Dr. Erick Lauber, director of the Indiana Technology & Entrepreneurship Center and associate director of Leadership & Community Health for the Mid-Atlantic Research & Training Institute at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
His topic was, “How well do you fight?”
He was comparing those speakers who are more passive with those who are more aggressive, saying in-between is assertiveness.
“Assertiveness training is often just a change in speech patterns,” Lauber said. “It takes time to change habits.”
He could cite a change in habits in his own life, recalling a 10-hour trip home with his then-girlfriend to meet her parents, where nine hours were spent in silence because of an argument in the first hour.
“Fortunately, I went on to study psychology,” Lauber recalled — and to marry that girlfriend.
Honorees on Wednesday morning, along with Hatter, were Helen Bassett, Sandra Detwiler, Tina Good and Ruth Keith of Beacon Ridge; Mallory Bishop and Megan Rusko of AseraCare Hospice; Kristen Bizousky, Holly Hicks, Susan McGlynn-Miller, Nicole Patterson and Heidi Stolz of Indiana Regional Medical Center; Corey Henderson, Jennifer James and Lindsay Sawyer of Anew Home Health Agency Inc.; Jennifer Hockenos and Sarah Luther of 365 Hospice; Jessica Laney, Roger Miller and Carla Yount of Communities at Indian Haven; Amy McCombs and Jessica Stonebraker of Embassy of Hillsdale Park; and Stephen Olish of Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission.