Upcoming medical treatment is forcing an Indiana University of Pennsylvania faculty member to step down as president of the union representing IUP and other Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education faculty.
On Saturday, a past president of the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, Dr. Kenneth M. Mash, was elected to succeed Dr. Jamie Martin. Mash previously held the office from 2014 to 2020.
Martin, a professor in the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice at IUP, chose not to seek re-election.
“Since I began my term in June 2020, I have done my best to fight for members and students,” Martin said. “We fought for safety as they returned to campus during a pandemic. We fought for security and fairness after universities issued more than 100 retrenchment letters. We fought for answers amid a consolidation that is ongoing. We have fought together, but now I have another, personal fight ahead of me.”
Martin said serving as APSCUF president was “an honor and a privilege, but there is no way I can devote my full energy to my colleagues while taking on another battle — and they need and deserve a president whose attention and energy is undivided.”
Mash, a political science professor at East Stroudsburg University, resumes leadership of the faculty union as APSCUF is preparing for contract talks to begin later this year with PASSHE.
“Dr. Mash has already negotiated multiple contracts and led us through the 2016 strike. His commitment to APSCUF is unparalleled,” Martin said.
“There is no better person to guide us through our next, challenging negotiations — especially with consolidations, the threat of retrenchment and funding issues at the forefront.”
APSCUF’s collective bargaining agreements expire in 2023.
Mash in turn called Martin “a remarkable president,” who led the faculty union “through two incredibly difficult years. She easily would have won re-election because she has earned the respect and affection of our members.”
APSCUF delegates re-elected Dr. Christopher Hallen of Bloomsburg University as vice president; Dr. Michele Papakie of Slippery Rock University as secretary; and John Gump of Kutztown University as coach executive leader.
Dr. Thomas Stewart of Kutztown University was elected treasurer.
The union also elected two Indiana representatives to APSCUF bodies for the next two years. Dr. Heide Witthoff was elected along with Dr. Ellen Foster (Clarion) and Dr. Eric Hawrelak (Bloomsburg) to the union’s audit committee, while Susan Drummond was elected to the budget committee along with Dr. Michael Malcolm (West Chester).