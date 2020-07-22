A hearing scheduled this morning on a request for an injunction against White Township plans for White’s Woods Nature Center has been continued until a date to be determined.
Pittsburgh attorney Tim Fitchett of Fair Shake Environmental Legal Services requested the delay in the hearing that would have been held before Indiana County Common Pleas Court President Judge William Martin.
He represents Friends of White’s Woods, the citizen group that has sued White Township’s board of supervisors over how it reached agreement with Millstone Land Management LLC for “management of invasive plant species and timber on all White Township-owned properties,” including White’s Woods.
As FWW has noted, White’s Woods is the only White Township wooded area purchased with funds authorized under the state’s 964 Project 70 Land Acquisition and Borrowing Act.
The hearing came between a special Monday meeting of the board seeking to ratify actions taken over the past two years, and tonight’s regularly scheduled board meeting at 7:30 p.m.