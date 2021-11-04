State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, said in an email Wednesday that Friday’s scheduled state House Judiciary Committee at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on his bill to help prevent fentanyl overdose deaths has been postponed until a later date.
Latest News
- Municipal election results
- Force, Jack win county-wide election contests
- Hearing postponed
- Blairsville couple sues WalMart over 'Flying Fairy' toy
- Trimarchi concedes in tight Indiana mayor's race
- DEAR ABBY: Marriage sours as details spill out for all to see
- Republicans add two seats on Indiana Borough Council
- Police Log
Most Popular
Articles
- Partial election results
- Parents sue district over masks
- Community mourns loss of former teacher, counselor, coach
- Coal truck overturns, snarls Route 422 traffic
- Trick-or-treating scheduled in area
- Late deaths
- Murder suspect extradited to Pennsylvania
- Bernard L. 'Coach' McQuown
- Russell E. Hurd
- Homer City man faces drug, firearm charges
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.