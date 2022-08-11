Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess has been promoted to second vice president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, stepping up from a recent role chairing CCAP’s Elections Reform Committee.
Hess was among delegates to CCAP’s 136th annual Conference and Trade Show that concluded Wednesday in Lancaster.
She was named among CCAP’s 2023 officers, in an event where several county government awards also were presented, for a term that will begin Jan. 1, 2023.
CCAP members elected Albert “Chip” Abramovic, Venango County commissioner, to be their 2023 president.
Also elected along with Hess were Michael Rivera, Berks County commissioner, as first vice president; and Julie Wheeler, York County commissioner, treasurer.
Daryl Miller, Bradford County commissioner and current CCAP president, will serve as the association’s board chair in 2023.
District representatives were elected to the CCAP board for 2023 including Warren County Commissioner Tricia Durbin from District 1, Lawrence County Commissioner Dan Vogler from District 2, Adams County Commissioner Randy Phiel from District 3, Union County Commissioner Preston Book from District 4, Montgomery County Commissioner Ken Lawrence from District 5, Northampton County Council Member Lori Vargo Heffner from District 6, and Wayne County Commissioner Brian Smith from District 7.
Locally, District 2 includes Indiana, Armstrong, Westmoreland, Somerset and Cambria counties, while District 1 includes Clarion, Jefferson and Clearfield counties.
CCAP has members in 57 of the state’s 67 counties, including Indiana and every county on its border except Westmoreland. CCAP also presented these awards:
• President’s Award: Christian Leinbach, Berks County commissioner.
• Affiliate of the Year: Pennsylvania Association of County Administrators of Mental Health and Developmental Services.
• Friend of County Government Award: John Sallade, CCAP Managing Director of Insurance Programs.
• Technology and Innovation Award: Philip Walter, Adams County Chief Information Officer.
• Outstanding Solicitor Award: Jack Purcell, Fayette County.
• Outstanding Chief Clerk/Administrator Award: Lori Altman, Butler County.
• Outstanding Commissioner/Council Member Award: Francis Wiederspahn, Crawford County commissioner.