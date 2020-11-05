While the area has been experiencing a blast of unseasonable cold air lately, summerlike weather isn’t done with us just yet.
Temperatures are expected to soar into the 70s from Friday through Monday, and may even break a record on Saturday and Sunday.
According to AccuWeather, high temps are forecast to reach 70 on Friday, 74 Saturday, 75 Sunday and 72 on Monday.
Indiana County’s record high for Nov. 7 is 72, set in 1975, and the record high for Nov. 8 is 73, set in 2008, according to AccuWeather.
The average high temperature at this time of year is 55, with an average low of 32.
Lows during this four-day period will stay well above normal, including 52 on Sunday and 55 on Monday.
No precipitation is in the forecast those days, AccuWeather says.