Organizers of Indiana's annual "It's a Wonderful Life" holiday parade have put out a call for units to enter the event.
The parade is scheduled for Nov. 18, with festivities to precede the parade at 5 p.m. in IRMC Park, then the parade itself to begin at 7 p.m. along Philadelphia Street.
The parade is presented by The Lucy Donnelly Memorial Fund, with assistance from Downtown Indiana Inc.
Organizations interested in participating in the parade are asked to download the parade application and guidelines available at https://tinyurl.com/4cmjrwus.
Would-be participants are asked to complete that application and return it by Nov. 1 to Downtown Indiana Inc., 9 N. Ninth St., Indiana, PA 15701, or via email at office@downtownindiana.org.
Those with questions can call (412) 973-6456 or (724) 422-4936.