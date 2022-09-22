Parade picture

The "It's a Wonderful Life" parade happens each November in downtown Indiana.

 Photo courtesy Kyle Mudry

Organizers of Indiana's annual "It's a Wonderful Life" holiday parade have put out a call for units to enter the event.

The parade is scheduled for Nov. 18, with festivities to precede the parade at 5 p.m. in IRMC Park, then the parade itself to begin at 7 p.m. along Philadelphia Street.

Tags