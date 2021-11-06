The Homer-Center school board hired an English teacher and filled other positions at a special meeting Thursday.
The board hired Leighann Dominick as a high school English teacher effective Nov. 16 on a vote of 8 to 0, with board member Robert Valyo absent.
Dominick was hired at a starting salary of $59,382.
In other business, the board:
• Hired Jaysa Bodenhorn as a paraprofessional on a 60-day probation period at 90 percent of the starting salary of $10.75 per hour effective once all required clearances are on file.
• Approved Janice Bell as a volunteer for the elementary school retroactive to Oct. 29.
• Hired Wendy Lute as a cafeteria worker effective once all required clearances are on file, on a 60-day probationary period and 90 percent of the starting salary of $11.25 per hour.
• Hired Stacey Holzapfel as a cafeteria worker effective once all required clearances are on file, on a 60-day probationary period and 90 percent of the starting salary of $11.25 per hour.
• Accepted the resignation of Ametrine Rei, kindergarten teacher, effective Nov. 23.