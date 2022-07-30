CENTER TOWNSHIP — Less than three years after he was hired as superintendent of Homer-Center School District, Curtis A. Whitesel has accepted a similar job in the Bald Eagle Area School District in Centre County.
The move, approved Thursday night by the Bald Eagle Area board of directors, was prompted by family-related reasons and takes effect on or around Oct. 1.
“There has been a change in my family dynamic,” Whitesel said late Friday. “I have been working away from home for the past three years.”
During that period, his wife Emily’s father, grandmother and mother all passed away, with her mother passing in March.
“She’s an only child,” Whitesel said of a spouse who still is raising several of their children at their home in Huntingdon County.
The Whitesels have six daughters, including Livia, who studied secondary education and English at Penn State.
“I’m so proud to have you not only as my father, but as a mentor, too!” she posted on her father’s Facebook page.
“You will continue to do great things,” Whitesel’s brother Jay posted.
“I will forever be grateful for my time in Homer-Center,” Whitesel said. “For the opportunity that was given to me, I will be indebted to Homer-Center.”
It is still some 60 miles between their home and his new job, but that’s down from more than 90 miles between home and Homer-Center.
“Mr. Whitesel served Homer-Center School District with distinction for three years,” Homer-Center Board of Directors President Michael Bertig said. “While I am saddened that we are losing him, his move to Bald Eagle brings him closer to his family, which is what’s most important.”
Whitesel said two gentlemen reached out to him from Bald Eagle Area, asking him for a conversation — which morphed into a job interview, then a second job interview, then a vote by the Bald Eagle Area board of directors.
“There is no other school district I would rather be part of, and I know we will do great things together,” Whitesel said in a statement issued by his new employer. “I look forward to getting to know the students, staff and community that makes the Bald Eagle Area one of the premier districts in the state.”
Bald Eagle Area is the largest district, geographically, of four located entirely in Centre County, covering the boroughs of Howard, Milesburg, Port Matilda, Snow Shoe and Unionville, and the townships of Boggs, Burnside, Howard, Huston, Snow Shoe, Union and Worth.
“We look forward to working alongside of Mr. Whitesel as he brings his experience and excellent leadership to our school community,” Bald Eagle Area School Board President Tina Greene said.
Bald Eagle Area district officials said Whitesel was chosen from a field of 20 applicants and was approved for a five-year contract.
“I am positive that he will continue to be successful at Bald Eagle,” Bertig said. “I am also thankful to Mr. Whitesel for staying on with us through the end of September and conducting our search for our next superintendent.”
That search could begin Thursday, when Homer-Center’s board of directors, meeting as a committee of the whole, holds an executive session at 7 p.m. followed by its planning meeting at 7:30 p.m.
According to the district website, the next scheduled voting meeting of the Homer-Center board will be on Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.
According to past Gazette stories, Whitesel, who earned his bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and superintendent’s certification from Shippensburg University, landed his first job in the West Perry School District in Perry County, then moved to Southern Huntingdon County School District in Huntingdon County.
Then, in Mount Union, he taught science for eight years in a high school and special education for three years in an elementary school, became junior high principal in 2003, and was promoted to high school principal two years later.
“Working in both an elementary and high school setting prepared me for this role because I got to work with kids of all ages,” Whitesel said in 2019. “I never saw myself leaving being a principal. I have a lot to offer and I thought the last step in my career would be a superintendent and I thought this would be the perfect opportunity.”
His Homer-Center tenure began just before the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a variety of problems for all area school districts.
“We have not had to close because of lack of substitutes this year, but we have had to double classes to get through the day,” Whitesel told the Gazette in January 2021. “Some of our yearly day-to-day subs have elected not to sub this year because of COVID. As are most schools, we are always looking for good subs to continue to make our educational day as normal as possible. There is a great need across the state for substitutes and I would gladly advocate for improvement in this area.”
Some months later, as districts were required to approve health and safety plans to qualify for emergency relief funding under the American Rescue Plan, Whitesel said officials in his district were “going to do our best” to determine what was recommended and what was required.
Around that same time, in June 2021, Whitesel addressed Homer-Center faculty, staff and students in a letter published in the Gazette.
“I would first like to thank all of you for this successful school year,” he wrote. “Without your hard work and dedication, I’m not sure how the school year would have turned out. Remarkably, throughout the year, mitigation, rules and regulations continued to change and never once did anyone complain, they just continued to do their part.”
He said 2020-21 was “a year like no other,” as those in his district — as was the case elsewhere — were being forced to wear masks and social distance in classrooms and hallways.
“Teachers and students had to be ready to go remote learning at any given time, students were unable to eat lunch with a group of friends, and our athletic events took place with very minimal fans allowed to attend,” he wrote. “Again, never once a complaint, just continuing to move forward.”
Whitesel was involved in the community surrounding the district that includes Homer City Borough and Center Township.
Earlier this year, he was among some 30 stakeholders from business, media, education, public safety and other entities gathered to kick-start a Communities That Care Community Prevention Coalition for the United Way of Indiana County in the Ohio Room of Hadley Union Building on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
Those stakeholders were invited to become part of a network of Communities That Care, a program of the federal Center for Substance Abuse Prevention that was developed by Drs. J. David Hawkins and Richard Catalano at the University of Washington.
“Programs like this will continue to strengthen what we do,” Whitesel said.
Whitesel was among four superintendents at the event. Indiana Area’s Michael J. Vuckovich was a presenter, while also participating were Marion Center Area Superintendent Clint Weimer and Penns Manor Area Superintendent Daren K. Johnston.
The Bald Eagle Area news release also noted Whitesel’s current service as a member of the PIAA District VI Athletic Committee.
As the Gazette reported in 2020, with his deep love for sports, Whitesel originally wanted to receive a broadcasting communications degree and be a sports broadcaster.
Even though that didn’t work out for him, he told the Gazette that he changed his path to education so that he could still be around sports and students.