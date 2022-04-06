In a reversal of a decision announced two months ago, Homer City Generation LP officials have informed PJM Interconnection LLC that they will continue coal operations while exploring additional redevelopment projects to provide ongoing benefits to its local communities.
In a news release issued Tuesday, Homer City Generation officials said the decision will preserve 129 jobs at the Center Township facility.
In February, the company, which operates of Pennsylvania’s largest coal-fired electric generating complex, said they may reduce operations by May 2023, due in part to the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
“We did a lot of hard work to examine and re-evaluate the operation and economics of our Homer City units,” said Homer City President and CEO William A. Wexler. “We’re pleased we established a path forward with our operations, supported by a talented team of employees.”
First opened in 1969, Homer City Generating Station is located 50 miles from Pittsburgh and 11 miles south of Indiana. The station’s current ownership group took over in April 2017.
In February, Homer City Generation LP said it would decide by this week whether to pull back some operations from a capacity auction PJM will conduct.
PJM, which covers Pennsylvania as well as all or part of 12 other states and the District of Columbia, is conducting the auction to procure power supply resources for the 2023-24 delivery year.
Homer City Generation LP operates three generating units — two that started in 1969 and a third that was added in 1977 — and produces 1,884 megawatts of power fed into the PJM regional transmission grid.
The decision coincides with a continued debate in Harrisburg about RGGI.
On Monday the state Senate failed by one vote to override Gov. Tom Wolf’s January veto of Senate Concurrent Resolution 1, which rejected the state’s entrance into RGGI.
The vote was 32-17, and 33 votes would have been needed for an override.