The Homer City plant of Miller Fabrication Solutions will provide onsite plant tours, as will Miller’s plants in the Brookville area of Jefferson County, to help mark Manufacturing Day 2022.
It also coincides with the 15th anniversary for Miller in Homer City, where it acquired a former contract steel manufacturing facility in 2007.
A spokeswoman for Miller said approximately 80 people work at the Homer City plant — 10 times as many as 15 years ago — including welders, machinists, fabricators, painters, material handlers and engineers, as well as management, quality control, inventory and shipping professionals.
In turn, the Homer City plant is part of a 59-year-old company that has set itself up as a strategic fabrication partner for innovative, global OEM or original equipment manufacturers.
“The local plant provides good jobs for hometown workers, who produce large, complex parts for heavy machinery,” said Miller Manufacturing Manager Scott Reese.
“On Manufacturing Day, Oct. 7, the community is invited to come and see for themselves the complex work we do inside these walls.”
According to state officials, Manufacturing Day addresses common misconceptions about manufacturing by giving manufacturers the opportunity to open their doors to show what manufacturing is, and what it isn’t.
The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce said Miller, one of the most successful metal fabricators in the country, will offer free tours for the public every 30 minutes from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday.
The chamber said the tours will offer visitors with the latest in welding robotics, Computer Numerical Control or CNC machinery and other equipment, done with best-in-class lean processes, safe behaviors in the plant and what goes each day into the fabrication of high-quality OEM parts.
There also will be a job fair throughout the day Friday at Miller’s 57 Cooper Ave. location in Homer City, as well as three plants in the Brookville area.
The first Manufacturing Day occurred 10 years ago.
It has grown, with such partners as the National Association of Manufacturers and the Manufacturing Institute.
According to NAM, every $1 spent in manufacturing creates $1.89 for the economy. It means manufacturing could account for one-third of the national Gross Domestic Product and employment.
Meanwhile, according to the Manufacturing Institute, over the next decade nearly 3.5 million manufacturing jobs will be needed, but 2 million could go unfilled due to the skills gap.
Other local Manufacturing Day sponsors include the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations and its partners, Indiana County, the Chamber of Commerce, Indiana County Development Corporation, Indiana University of Pennsylvania and the Indiana County Tourist Bureau.