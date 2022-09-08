Homer City is preparing for its 25th annual Hoodlebug Festival and 5K Race, beginning Sunday at 9 a.m. with registration for the Hoodlebug Trail Bicycle Poker Run, conducted by the Homer-Center Band Boosters at Floodway Park.
It’s the first event in a day centered around the Firemen’s Field along West Church Street, and sponsored by the Homer City Area Business Association. Ethnic food, craft and game booths, old-fashioned bingo and bouncy rides are planned.
There’s free parking at Miller Fabrication Solutions along Cooper Avenue, with handicap parking along Railroad Avenue and West Church Street behind Ideal Market.
The public is invited to bring their lawn chairs along — but please leave the weapons, pets, alcohol, bikes, rollerblades and skateboards at home. None of those items will be allowed on the festival grounds.
Ethnic foods will include pizza by Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Parish, haluski, hot sausage sandwiches and stromboli by the Homer-Center Band Boosters, and pierogies and ravioli from Kaczor Company.
Other goodies will be offered by these vendors: The Knights of Columbus (lemonade), 4-H (meatball sandwiches, walking tacos, pulled pork, sloppy joes, nachos with cheese and bags of chips), J&J Funnel Cakes, Bork Farms (beef snack sticks), Danny’s Taco Truck, Kona Ice Truck, Bitty Bots Bakers (macarons, Swedish chocolate cake cups), Simply the Best Kettle Corn, a beverage booth with water, soda, Powerade and iced tea, and Homer City Fire Department’s hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, fries, water, soda and Firehouse Creamery ice cream treats.
A lot of entertainment is on tap, starting after the flag raising at the fire hall at 10:45 a.m. with Rich Kois and the Burgh Boys offering polkas from 11 a.m. until noon.
That’s followed by the parade conducted by the Homer City Fire Department along Main Street at noon. Call Melissa Hollingshead for details at (724) 541-5595.
In all, with PVSL Pro Audio of Shelocta providing the festival sound system, there will be four bands performing throughout the course of the day, including the Burgh Boys, the Jukehouse Bombers with “Rock N’Blues,” the Boomers featuring Homer City’s own John Shimko (with oldies and classic rock, ranging from ABBA to ZZ Top), and Saddle Up playing country music to wrap up the day from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
But first, there’s the Bicycle Poker Run — which, as promoters tell participants, is not a race.
Each participant will stop at five checkpoints from which they will choose a playing card from their deck. At the end of the event, around noon, each participant will have a complete poker hand, and the best three hands will get a prize.
Cost of the event is $15 if one registers before Sunday, $20 on the day of the event. T-shirts will be offered to the first 25 registered participants. A registration form can be found on the festival’s Facebook page.
The route goes from Floodway Park south on the Hoodlebug Trail toward Graceton, riding six miles one way then six the other, with rest stops and water in-between — and personnel to assist anyone who can’t finish the course.
First place gets $200 cash, second a $100 gift card from Lorelli’s Jewelry, and third place $25 in cash. Sponsors include Lorelli’s, Sons of Italy 570 Club Savoy, Nick’s Bullseye, Mains Chiropractic and Thrive with Osborne’s.
That isn’t the only competition on tap Sunday. That 5K race will be conducted by the Indiana Road Runners and take place at 4:30 p.m. at Floodway Park, with registration being taken beginning at 3 p.m.
One also can get details from the indianaroadrunners.com website, or call Hollingshead or race director John Swauger at (412) 289-6299.
There also is the Duck Race conducted by the Homer-Center Historical Society at 3:30 p.m.
Tickets are on sale and also will be available on the day of the festival. The society said there is one change this year — the ducks will not be racing down the stream. Rather, the ducks will be pulled from a tank at the booth at the festival.
The Homer-Center High School marching band will perform and awards will be handed out to Poker Run winners at 1 p.m. in front of the Firemen’s Field stage, after which the Burgh Boys will offer more polkas.
A Kids’ Zone will be set up at the borough’s fire hall, sponsored by LOLAs (Love Our Little Angels) Early Care and Education Center, and going on from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
From 1 to 5 p.m. there will be a car cruise in Floodway Park, conducted in memory of car shop owner Robert Alexander (Bob) Pozik, who passed away on the Fourth of July in 2020. As his obituary recalled, “he loved working on and building classic cars with family and friends.”
Senior partners among Hoodlebug sponsors include Arone Autobody by Delaney, Homer City Generation LP and S&T Bank.
Other partners include First Commonwealth Bank, Ideal Market and LOLAs.
Other sponsors include Komatsu Mining Corporation, Luther Ford Lincoln, Miller Fabrication Solutions and Pozik’s Auto Shop.
Patrons include American Legion Post 493, Bork Farms, Budner’s Heating & Cooling, Mains Chiropractic LLC and Supinka Law Office.
There also are associates backing the festival, Bowman Land Surveying Company, Chemstream Inc., Citeroni Accounting, Coy’s Pizza, Marion’s Hair & Tan and the Red Barn Sportsman’s Club.
Listed as “friends” among festival backers are Cherry Runn Lodge, Graham Accounting, North Eastern Flooring LLC and Sheetz.
Those needing more information about Sunday’s event can call (724) 388-1327 or send a Facebook message through the festival’s page on that social medium. For booth and vendor information, call (724) 479-9863.