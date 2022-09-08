Homer City is preparing for its 25th annual Hoodlebug Festival and 5K Race, beginning Sunday at 9 a.m. with registration for the Hoodlebug Trail Bicycle Poker Run, conducted by the Homer-Center Band Boosters at Floodway Park.

It’s the first event in a day centered around the Firemen’s Field along West Church Street, and sponsored by the Homer City Area Business Association. Ethnic food, craft and game booths, old-fashioned bingo and bouncy rides are planned.