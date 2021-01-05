Indiana Borough is looking for a new mayor.
After 23 years, George Hood has stepped down from that position, he told borough council members toward the end of a lengthy meeting Tuesday night.
“Because of his medical issues he has been living with his daughter in White Township,” Council President Peter Broad said. “He no longer has a residence in the borough.”
Relaying what the mayor had to say because of a bad Zoom connection, the council president said the mayor’s lease in Indiana had expired at the end of December and Hood did not renew it.
Hood, 87, may have been the first Democrat to hold that office. He was sworn in on Jan. 2, 1998, after being employed for 40 years with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
He and the late Arlene P. Hood were married for 57 years and had four children. Both were active in Calvary Presbyterian Church.
Hood was a graduate of Indiana High School, attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania and served for two years in the U.S. Army.
Until council chooses a successor, Broad will serve as acting mayor. The council president said his colleagues have 30 days to fill the vacancy.