Gov. Tom Wolf said Thursday $70 million in state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Community Conservation Partnerships grants will be handed out for 317 projects across the state, including one in Indiana County.
Included is $230,000 to go toward development of the Hoodlebug Trail in Burrell Township. DCNR said the effort includes construction of a bridge over Route 22 from the PennDOT Park & Ride to the Corporate Campus Business Park.
The effort also includes providing for access under the Americans with Disabilities Act, landscaping, signage and other site improvements.
The money comes from the Keystone Fund, generated from a portion of the realty transfer tax, the Environmental Stewardship Fund, fees for ATV/Snowmobile licenses and federal monies.
Funds awarded to nearby areas include:
• $50,000 for rehabilitation of NuMine Playground, Cowanshannock Township, Armstrong County. Work to include renovation of basketball court; construction of pedestrian walkway; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other improvements.
• $86,100 to Roaring Run Watershed Association for further development of the Roaring Run Trail in Kiskiminetas Township, Armstrong County.
Work to include rehabilitation of approximately 2.5 miles of trail between Roaring Run Bridge and Flat Run Bridge and stormwater management measures; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other improvements.