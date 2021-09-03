Hospital administrators in western Pennsylvania — including locally — are among those who have issued endorsements of the mask mandate issued this week by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration.
“On behalf of our hospitals and health care systems, we support the Governor and the (Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam) for creating a clear indoor masking requirement for our children in K-12 schools during this phase of the COVID 19 pandemic,” said chief medical officers from a consortium covering hospitals from Pittsburgh and Washington to DuBois and Johnstown.
Beam signed an order Tuesday requiring masks to be worn inside K-12 school buildings, early learning programs and child care providers, effective at 12:01 a.m. the day after Labor Day, Sept. 7.
“While we still believe in an individual’s freedom of choice, we recognize that science has proven masking to be an effective method of prevention,” said Dr. Richard Neff, chief medical officer at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
IRMC is part of the Western Pennsylvania Regional Chief Medical Officers Consortium, along with Armstrong County Memorial Hospital (ACMH Hospital) near Kittanning, as well as the UPMC, Allegheny Health Network, Excela Health System, Butler Health System and Heritage Valley Health System networks, St. Clair Hospital, Washington Health System, Pittsburgh VA Health System, Conemaugh Health System in Johnstown, and Penn Highlands Healthcare.
State officials said Tuesday that, as children get and can transmit COVID-19, and children under 12 cannot yet receive the protection of a vaccine to help create an immune response before infection, the science is clear that a properly made mask impairs droplet acquisition and sharing, the most effective way to thwart virus transmission including the new Delta variant.
The mask mandate coincides with decisions by area hospitals to limit visitation.
Over the weekend, ACMH posted on Facebook, “due to the increasing COVID-19 positivity rate in Armstrong County, visitation restrictions will be reinstituted,” effective earlier this week. “Only one support person (visitor) will be permitted for the duration of a patient’s stay.”
And that’s only during limited times at the Kittanning hospital, from 10 a.m. to noon and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in inpatient areas, and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday in the Behavioral Health Unit.
Visitation to the Skilled Nursing Unit is currently suspended, and one support person is permitted per patient to the maternity unit.
Previously, IRMC also announced that, “to reflect the upward trend with COVID cases,” most visitation will no longer be permitted.
A ban on visitors extends to IRMC’s Behavioral Health Services, Rehab Care Center, Outpatient Testing and Emergency Department, IRMC Physician Group offices, IRMC at Chestnut Ridge UrgiCare, and Outpatient Surgical and Endoscopy Procedures.
For obstetric patients, one visitor is permitted and must be the only person through the course of admission. For the Physician Group offices and Chestnut Ridge UrgiCare in Burrell Township, exceptions are at the discretion of the physician or nurse.
Further details on patient limitations may be found at IRMC’s indianarmc.org website and the Armstrong hospital’s www.acmh.org site.
Also, flu season beckons, and attention is being given to flu vaccines, after a year where flu rates were suppressed amid an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Annual flu vaccinations are still recommended for everyone over 6 months of age,” IRMC’s Neff said Wednesday. “The flu is still part of our world.”