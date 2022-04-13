The Senate Urban Affairs and Housing Committee will hold a public hearing Thursday at 10 a.m. at Living Water Church, 629 Woodward Ave., Kittanning.
Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, who chairs the committee, said testimony will be collected from local community members about housing issues, blight, deferred maintenance and land banks.
Pittman’s panel also met on April 7 in Philadelphia, during which time it heard testimony from two panels of representatives of local organizations focused on blight prevention and response; property repair and maintenance; and greenspace, community gardens, land banks and property development.
Scheduled speakers include LuAnn Zak, assistant director of the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development, as well as Andrew Laddusaw, senior pastor of Living Water Church; Julie Fitzpatrick, executive director of Pennsylvania Downtown Center; Jason Tigano, executive director of LEVEL, a Pittsburgh agency; Marc Little, president of Emery Construction Services; Brigid Beatty, program manager of the Armstrong County Department of Planning and Development; and Brian Lawrence, executive director of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Westmoreland (RACW) and Westmoreland County Land Bank.
A livestream of the hearing can be seen at https://urbanaffairs.pasenategop.com/urban-041422/.