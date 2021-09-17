To whom it may concern —
CAUSE FOR PAWS
The Indiana County Humane Society’s Cause for Paws event will kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday at Blue Spruce Park near Ernest, where activities include a timed 5K run, basket raffle, free pet photos and more.
Registration for the race is from 9 to 9:45 a.m., and the run starts at 10 a.m.
Furry friends will be in attendance, organizers say, and microchipping will be available for $15.
All donations benefit shelter animals.
COIN SHOW
The 63rd annual fall coin show, sponsored by the Indiana Coin Club Inc., is set for Saturday at the S&T Bank Arena at the White Township Recreation Complex.
The show will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will offer about 40 tables with coin dealers from Pennsylvania and surrounding states. Vendors will have coins, currency, tokens, bullion and other numismatic items for sale.
There is no admission fee.
A special Coins 4 Kids program will be offered at 1 p.m., and children must be accompanied by an adult.
BETTER TO GIVE
A benefit for Hunt of a Lifetime will be offered from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Keystone Sportsman’s Club, 198 Hollow Road, Creekside.
There will be a 3-D archery shoot, raffles, auctions, refreshments and more.
All are welcome.
For more information or to learn about or donate to Hunt of a Lifetime, which benefits children with life-threatening illnesses by providing a dream hunt, call Julie James at (724) 840-0693 or Carrie McCunn at (724) 422-8455.
DINNER TIME
The Indiana Lions Club will host another take-out only turkey dinner from 3 to 6 p.m., or until sold out, on Saturday.
“We appreciate the previous support that the community gives to this fundraising event, and look forward to seeing our friends once again,” officials said in a news release. “Hopefully, at some time in the future we will be able to return to serving a buffet-style meal.”
The menu and cost remain the same, and utensils will not be available. Socially distanced seating will be available to wait for meals. Last month, the club served 211 meals.
“We hope to see you there,” organizers said.
Another turkey dinner is planned for Oct. 16, and with roast beef/ham dinners set for Nov. 13.
OVER AT Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, a roast beef and holupki dinner is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
The dinner is drive-thru, take-out only at the church, at the intersection of Tanoma Road and Route 286.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
Super Bingo, hosted by Aultman fire department to benefit the United Way of Indiana County, is set for Sunday.
Doors open at 11 a.m.
The Green Township Community Fair at Cookport continues today and Saturday, offering entertainment, displays, games, food and more.
The Smicksburg region will celebrate Apple Fest this weekend. Find out more at www.smicksburg.net.
TWILIGHT TOUR
The Blairsville Underground Railroad will host the annual Twilight Cemetery Tour at 4 p.m. Oct. 9.
Follow the guides as you explore the Blairsville Cemetery, learn headstone symbolism and meet figures from the Underground Railroad, soldiers from wars long past and prominent citizens.
Hear exciting stories of local, regional and national significance while walking among the stones.
Space is limited. There will be four to five tours departing every eight minutes from the cemetery office.
Tickets may be purchased for a donation of $5 per person. Children age 5 and younger can attend for free.
Purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com by searching for Twilight Cemetery Tour or by visiting the BVUGRR History Center on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. or Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by adult.
The tours will be held rain or shine.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices are hovering around $3.35 per gallon in the region, according to www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes Emily Dickinson today, who once said, “Dogs are better than human beings because they know but do not tell.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette managing editor Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.