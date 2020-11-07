The Indiana County Humane Society board of directors has hired a new shelter manager, Samantha McCoy, while previous manager, Dr. Karen Barr, has moved into the executive director position.
“It has been many years since the humane society has had an executive director,” board President Beth Finegan said in a news release. “As a board, we feel that in order to continue to move forward and become a more progressive organization, it was time to make that move.”
Barr, who also works as a critical care physician, served as director and manager of the shelter for seven months before accepting the executive director position.
“It’s been a challenge, particularly with the COVID pandemic occurring at the very beginning of my tenure,” Barr said in the release. “There are a lot of moving parts here and I’m excited to have Samantha join us to manage the day-to-day shelter operational component of our organization. She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our team.”
McCoy is by no means a newcomer to the shelter, or the area. She has been an Indiana County humane police officer for two years and worked for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy prior to that. She has additional ASPCA training and already had an office at the shelter. As a humane officer, McCoy is responsible for investigating humane complaints for the county.
If animals are surrendered or seized as a result of her investigations, the humane society takes responsibility for them. Three of those investigations over the summer resulted in 60 cats being taken in by the humane society in a period of three weeks.
“The intake of so many cats in a short period of time was a challenge for the shelter, but they were not being cared for humanely and some were in terrible shape. They simply could not stay where they were,” said McCoy.
Those cats have received medical care, have been spayed or neutered by the in-house veterinary team, and most are available for adoption. McCoy will continue to serve Indiana County as a humane officer while taking on the additional role of shelter manager.
Barr will now oversee the ICHS veterinary clinic, marketing and shelter manager in her new role. Other goals include starting a foster program for cats, opening and managing the newly built crematorium this fall, assisting with grants, managing capital improvement projects and collaborating with other groups in the county such as SNIPP and Four Footed Friends to provide low-cost spay and neuter services at ICHS veterinary clinic. She also wants to educate the public that the shelter does not euthanize animals to create space, is adoption-guaranteed and no-kill by industry standards.
“We’ve got to get the word out. We are not the same animal shelter many people remember from years ago,” she said. “With very few exceptions, such as terminal illness or extreme aggression unresponsive to behavior modification programs, our animals are free to live out their lives in our shelter until they find a forever home.”