Now in its eighth year, the Indiana Area Collaborative Team or I-ACT continues its work to assure that Indiana University of Pennsylvania and surrounding communities are prepared for any situation, especially now as the 2022 Homecoming festivities get underway.
“Let’s have a great time,” IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll hoped, as he capped Tuesday’s all-stakeholders meeting of I-ACT in the PNC Room of the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
“It’s always been a great time,” said Indiana Borough Mayor William B. Simmons, one of a number of borough, White Township and Indiana County officials on hand, along representatives of county business, tourism and support agencies, landlords, emergency services and various IUP entities, including student government, Student Affairs and the Center for Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement.
“It is about us as a community,” said county Commissioner Robin A. Gorman, a former executive assistant to Driscoll who was on hand Tuesday along with fellow Commissioner Sherene Hess.
Gorman also served to convey a message from Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission Executive Director Kami Anderson, who was unable to attend Tuesday’s event at the KCAC.
It was a message of caution about mental health issues — “a very serious issue” — and about fentanyl, which Gorman said “is being added to many street drugs,” and turning up in such forms as pills and candies.
Through Gorman, Anderson said Narcan was available at any AICDAC office (Indiana, Shelocta, Kittanning) and “naloxone safety boxes can be found in all IUP halls.” If someone seems to be having an overdose, the advice is “administer Narcan,” then “call 911.”
Also from Anderson was the message that a crisis hotline is available 24/7 at (877) 333-2470.
State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, expressed “gratitude for all you do” to the I-ACT committee, noting that, “unfortunately, it took an unsanctioned event to lead to the formation of I-ACT.”
I-ACT normally rises to the surface at least twice a year, for Homecoming and for “unsanctioned events” such as the IUPatty’s weekend in the spring.
Social media has been a factor for IUPatty’s and other events — and a problem cropped up on social media earlier Tuesday.
“You may have heard a rumor circulating on social media of an unspecified threat of violence at IUP,” students and staff were advised by university officials, in a statement also released to the news media. “We are aware of this rumor and are investigating the situation. We have not found evidence that this is a credible threat, but as a precaution, we have increased police presence around campus. Classes and events are proceeding as scheduled.”
Driscoll told the I-ACT stakeholders that there was no news to add, that “it doesn’t seem to have anything that substantiates that.”
The university also advised to those reading the advisory, “as always, if you see something of concern, please contact IUP Police at (724) 357-2141.”
Others offering assistance at the I-ACT meeting were representatives of SpiritLife in Penn Run and Alice Paul House in White Township, the latter also having staff on hand 24/7 at (724) 349-4444.
What Driscoll hoped to be a “great time” over this Homecoming started Tuesday night with the chamber music of Cindy McTee and student and alumni composers in Gorell Recital Hall in the university’s Sutton Hall. It continues at the University Museum in Sutton Hall with the “Soul of a Region” exhibition daily from 2 to 6:30 p.m. through Friday.
And it will cover a host of activities from a Career Expo & Grad School Fair today at 10 a.m. in Ed Fry Arena at the KCAC, to Thursday’s 8 p.m. concert there featuring Offset and Young Nudy, and from a “Superheroes”-themed Homecoming Parade stepping off Saturday at 13th and Philadelphia streets at 10 a.m., through the 2 p.m. Saturday football game against Slippery Rock, to a performance by IUP’s concert bands Sunday at 3 p.m. at Fisher Auditorium.
Members of IUP’s Greek community were gathered in the barns lately used for the county fair at Mack Park Tuesday afternoon, working on floats that reflect the “Superheroes” theme:
• Batman by Delta Phi Epsilon, Theta Phi Alpha, Sigma Chi and Phi Delta Theta.
• Wonder Woman by Delta Gamma, Alpha Xi Delta, Delta Zeta, Sigma Pi and Kappa Delta Rho.
• Spider-Man by Alpha Sigma Tau, Alpha Gamma Delta, Theta Chi, Zeta Tau Alpha and Phi Sigma Kappa.
• The Incredibles by Alpha Sigma Alpha, Sigma Kappa, Acacia and Sigma Sigma Sigma.
The university said more than 70 campus and community units will be part of Saturday’s parade, which will start at 11th and Philadelphia, travel east to Sixth and Philadelphia, then south on Sixth Street to Church Street, west on Church Street to Oakland Avenue and southwest on Oakland Avenue to 11th Street.
“We want everyone to have a good time,” said Lt. Richard Quinn, state police Troop A, Indiana, station commander. “But please know that our troopers will be present, they will be highly visible, and they will be enforcing all applicable state laws.”
Some will be in plainclothes, and some will be brought in from other nearby state police barracks.
“As in years past, the members of Troop A, Indiana, will be assisted by members of surrounding stations in Troop A as well as members of the Tactical Mounted Section and Canine Unit, the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, and additional Department resources,” spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said. “Specific efforts during this timeframe will include supplemental roving patrols and increased traffic enforcement activities.”
They will work with Indiana Borough police and code enforcement, IUP’s police department, Citizens’ Ambulance and other agencies, including Indiana Regional Medical Center (medical emergencies but also, for instance, to deal with blood draws from allegedly drunk or drugged drivers, extra staff will be available) and the Indiana County Jail — whose officials reminded the I-ACT stakeholders, “we have beds available.”
And, Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said, “I have multiple attorneys who will be on call all weekend.”
Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said “large gatherings are inherently unsafe,” so, as Gorman put it, “don’t let big groups gather.”
On behalf of the area’s landlords, Dick Clawson advised the public to “keep their lights on all the time.”
Regarding the troopers on horseback patrolling the Indiana community this weekend, Greenfield reminded the public about state Title 18, Section 5548, regarding Police Animals, “It shall be unlawful for a person to intentionally or knowingly taunt, torment, tease, beat, kick or strike a police animal. A person who violates the provisions of this subsection commits a felony of the third degree.”
Multiple events are slated through Sunday, including soccer (versus Seton Hill today at 4 p.m. at South Campus Field) and field Hockey (versus Mansfield Saturday at 7 p.m. at Miller Stadium); an evening with Edward R. Sims and Distinguished Artists Leonard Slatkin and Cindy McTee (Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Fisher Auditorium), the Alumni and Friends Crimson Huddle (Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ed Fry Arena), an official Homecoming Party from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at Folger Student Center, and the Homecoming Weekend Clean Up Sunday at 10 a.m.
More details can be found on iup.edu/events or iup.edu/homecoming webpages.
There also will be many events this weekend throughout Indiana County, as pointed out by Laura Herrington, executive director of the Indiana County Tourist Bureau. Details can be found on the www.visitindianacountypa.org/ website.