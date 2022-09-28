Now in its eighth year, the Indiana Area Collaborative Team or I-ACT continues its work to assure that Indiana University of Pennsylvania and surrounding communities are prepared for any situation, especially now as the 2022 Homecoming festivities get underway.

“Let’s have a great time,” IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll hoped, as he capped Tuesday’s all-stakeholders meeting of I-ACT in the PNC Room of the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.

