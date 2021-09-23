Indiana County Commissioner Robin Gorman has seen Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s homecomings as an insider.
She used to be executive assistant to IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll, and was involved in meetings of the Indiana Area Collaborative Team or I-ACT, bringing together stakeholders from a wide range of community entities.
She’s part of another group of stakeholders now, as I-ACT preps for this year’s homecoming, with a meeting Monday at 1 p.m. in the PNC Room of the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
The meeting will be open to the public but, as the commissioner said at Wednesday’s county board meeting, “Masks will be required.”
The I-ACT meeting will preview security arrangements and detail events slated during the coming week, highlighted by events on Oct. 2 that include a homecoming parade with a theme of “Decades” at 10 a.m.
The parade will start at 11th and Philadelphia streets and travel east to Sixth and Philadelphia streets, south on Sixth Street to Church Street, west on Church Street to Oakland Avenue and southwest on Oakland Avenue to 11th Street.
The 2021 Alumni and Friends Crimson Huddle follows from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the KCAC, then the homecoming football game at 2 p.m. will pit the IUP Crimson Hawks against the Gannon University Golden Knights on the Frank Cignetti Field at George P. Miller Stadium.
Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl also called attention to the I-ACT meeting at Tuesday’s Indiana Borough Council meeting.
His police department, IUP’s police, and state police at Troop A, Indiana, work with other I-ACT stakeholders including officials from the borough and White Township, the Landlords Association and various IUP agencies.