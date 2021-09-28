After a virtual homecoming in 2020, the real thing is coming back this week at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“It is wonderful to be back in this room with all of you,” Indiana County Commissioner Robin Gorman said Monday, to a full house gathered in a conference room of the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex to discuss plans for this week’s events.
It was one of the topics at a public meeting of the stakeholders making up the Indiana Area Collaborative Team or I-ACT, which came to discuss plans for homecoming week, and what needs to be done to keep things peaceful amid those plans. Gorman and her colleagues on the county board, R. Michael Keith and Sherene Hess, are part of the I-ACT Executive Committee, along with IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll, Indiana Borough Council President Dr. Peter Broad and Public Safety Committee Chairman Donald Lancaster, and White Township Manager Milt Lady and Assistant Manager Chris Anderson.
Also, Lt. Richard Quinn, commander of the state police Troop A, Indiana, barracks; Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl; and Anthony J. Clement, IUP’s interim director of public safety and the university’s police department.
“We are hoping it will be peaceful for everyone,” Clement said.
Schawl said there is a sound plan in place for weekend success.
“We’re going to be backing up Chief Clement Thursday night at the concert,” Indiana County Sheriff Robert Fyock said, referring to a concert headlined by Lil Yachty at 7 p.m., the first of a series of concerts over the weekend, including Bill Engvall’s appearance Friday night, the Dorothy Sutton Performance Festival Saturday afternoon in Gorell Recital Hall and a Homecoming Concert with Symphony Band Wind Ensemble Sunday at Fisher Auditorium.
“It is wonderful to have homecoming again,” Broad said. “I am looking forward to judging floats on Saturday morning.”
The Homecoming Parade is set for 10 a.m. with a theme of “Decades.” It will feature more than 75 campus and community units.
More information on the parade can be found in Thursday’s Gazette.
“Are the horses going to be here?” Lancaster asked.
“Absolutely,” said Quinn, who has been station commander at the White Township state police barracks since June.
State police will focus on events Thursday through Sunday, with members of Troop A, Indiana, being assisted by members of surrounding stations in Troop A as well as members of the Tactical Mounted Section and Canine Unit, the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, and additional Department resources.
“We want everyone to have a good time,” Quinn said. “But please know that our troopers will be present, they will be highly visible, and they will be enforcing all applicable state laws.”
Quinn said specific efforts during those days will include supplemental roving patrols and increased traffic enforcement activities.
He said troopers will be actively patrolling neighborhoods and highways in an effort to promptly investigate all observed and reported criminal activity and traffic violations that would negatively affect the quality of life in the community, such as driving under the influence, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, scattering rubbish and obstructing highways and other public passages.
Quinn also reminded the public that, under state law, it is unlawful “to intentionally or knowingly taunt, torment, tease, beat, kick or strike a police animal,” such as those horses, and a violation is regarded as a third-degree felony.
Quinn urged the community to enjoy this weekend’s activities responsibly, and to call 911 if needed to report suspicious activity. Schawl also asked residents to call 911 “if you feel there is a need for police services.”
“My office will be on call the entire weekend,” Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said.
Similar commitments were made at the I-ACT meeting by representatives of Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, Citizens’ Ambulance, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana County Transit Authority, Indiana County Tourist Bureau, and the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission.
A very long list of participants were on hand for Monday’s I-ACT meeting, including Dick Clawson and Tom Moreau, co-chairs of the Landlords Association.
“We want to promote the ‘lights on’ as we have in previous years,” Clawson said, referring to his organization’s request that people keep their lights on at night over homecoming weekend, a custom that goes back nearly a decade.
Also, Clawson said, “a lot of our larger groups are going to have security coverage” at their complexes.
Other organizations represented include The Salvation Army of Indiana, Grace United Methodist Church of Indiana, as well as the offices of state Sen. Joe Pittman and state Rep. Jim Struzzi, both R-Indiana.
“It is a testament to how intermingled all of your groups are,” Struzzi aide Jen Bush said.
There also are I-ACT committees for public relations, student leadership and law enforcement, and there’s a Homecoming Committee co-chaired by IUP’s Jennifer Dunsmore, assistant vice president for alumni and constituent engagement, and Theo Turner, director of the Center for Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement.
Events started Monday, and will continue through the weekend.