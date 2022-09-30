An Indiana couple had planned to make their winter stint to their home in Bokeelia, Fla., in about three weeks.
However, Georgia and Dave Shultz are trying to get information about that home, on the northern end of Pine Island just west of Fort Myers, Fla., following the landfall of Hurricane Ian there on Wednesday.
Pine Island is the largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast.
“Everyone had to vacate the island because of a direct hit (from Hurricane Ian),” Georgia Shultz said Thursday. “I can’t get any kind of news. The island is engulfed in a lot of water.”
That direct hit reportedly took out the two-lane Pine Island Road drawbridge and, further south, the Sanibel bridge, linking Sanibel Island with Punta Rassa and other points west of Fort Myers. Georgia Shultz said she heard there was major structural damage.
“There is a dilemma in getting the electric trucks over to our island,” Georgia said in a subsequent email. “At this point, they could only get them over by a barge. There is no water on the island, no gas stations open.”
The Miami Herald reported “a fast-moving river of water carrying unmoored boats” down what had been the key road from Pine Island through the town of Matlacha, Fla., to Route 78 and areas across the Caloosahatchee River from Fort Myers.
Georgia and Dave Shultz normally would be in Florida from October to May 1.
Dave Shultz said Bokeelia, in season, has 15,000 residents — but, according to Wikipedia, the unincorporated community at the northern end of Pine Island has just under 2,000 residents year-round.
The couple weathered Hurricane Charlie on Aug. 13, 2004.
“This is much worse,” Georgia emailed. “I wrote a short story about living through a hurricane if anyone wants to read it, ‘No Fish In The Living Room Please.’ It is quite entertaining.”
A “Pine Island Strong” Facebook page with more than 2,500 members has become a clearinghouse for what’s going on in the area around Pine Island and Matlacha.
Earlier Thursday afternoon, Georgia Shultz asked about the severity of damage in Bokeelia and at the Jug Creek Marina along Tortuga Street in Bokeelia.
“There is one person who stayed on our island, and he is going to try to get to our house this evening to take a picture of the damage,” Georgia said in her late Thursday afternoon email. “He said our street, Tortuga, he understands got hit very hard, and trees are down everywhere.”
Another member of that Facebook community asked about family members at or near Aubrey Lane in Bokeelia, and learned that they were fine after the first wave of Wednesday’s storms.
Another writer shared a post regarding a well-known seafood restaurant in Matlacha, only to learn that, not only is it gone, “it’s a massive crater.”
Georgia Shultz emailed, “I’m glad we’re not there right now, but we’ll have to get down there soon (if they can get a way to get on the island). If we don’t have a roof but still have a house, we need to get it tarped.”