Indiana Area School District’s board of directors is telling the Pennsylvania Department of Education that real estate taxes will not rise in 2022-23 more than a 4.3 percent figure set by PDE in the Act 1 index for the district.
In fact, Board Vice President and Audit & Finance Committee Chair Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro said, “I certainly don’t see a need for that at this point,” in a district that has held the line on taxes at 15.36 mills for five straight years.
However, as required by law, Indiana Area had to consider the provisions of Act 1, known as the Taxpayer Relief Act from a special session of the General Assembly in 2006.
It was accept the Act 1 index or prepare a preliminary budget for PDE and submit an application for state approval of any applicable referendum exceptions.
By a 7-0 vote (directors Sue Rieg and Tamie Blank were absent), the board approved the Act 1 index.
IASD became the first entity to approve a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance program that would cover the borough of Indiana. Indiana Council Community Development Committee Chairman Ben Ford addressed the board, saying LERTA would freeze taxes for seven years as an incentive for development or major repairs to property.
Indiana Council and the Indiana County Board of Commissioners also must act on LERTA.
Personnel matters took up much of the agenda, including approval of the transfer of Kevin Edmondson from junior high assistant principal to Horace Mann Elementary principal effective Feb. 3, at a pro-rated salary of $95,000.
Superintendent Michael Vuckovich hailed a long list of employees whose resignations were accepted with regret, for “over 150 years of service to our district.”
The group is retiring at the end of the 2021-22 school year: senior high science teacher William Waryck; East Pike elementary teacher Erin Snyder, special education teacher Susan Brown and nurse Beth Mauk; Eisenhower elementary teacher Melissa Bender and Ben Franklin elementary teacher Jill Kaszubowski.
Another departure also was noted by Vuckovich, of high school football coach Brandon Overdorff, who is leaving after four years to take a new position out west.
“We wish him nothing but the best of luck,” the superintendent said.
The position hasn’t been posted for applications as yet, but district officials thought that could happen either at a special meeting Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. or at a meeting next month.
The board also approved the hiring of Donald Tripodi as a custodian, effective Dec. 13, 2021, and Dakota Harper and Eric Hile as support staffers, all at $12 an hour, subject to a 90-day probation period. However, the board also approved letters of resignation from Donald Tripodi, effective Dec. 15, and from custodian Joshua Hipple, effective Jan. 3.
The board approved Ana Twigg as an administrative assistant, at $13 per hour subject to a 90-day probation period, and Dylan Rinehart as a long-term Spanish substitute teacher at a per diem rate of $250.41.
The board also heard citizen Joe Ferraro address his complaints about the masking policy. He also criticized members of the school board by name, prompting Board President Walter Schroth to remind him about personal attacks, and then refused to yield at the end of a required three-minute limit, prompting Schroth to call a brief recess.
Ferraro then crumpled up his speech and left.
“We ask everyone to respect that rule,” Schroth said after the meeting.