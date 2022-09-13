Student leaders

Student leaders speaking to the Indiana Area School District's board of directors Monday night included, from left, Caroline Albert, who is president of the Indiana Area Senior High School Student Government Association, Emily Teacher and Madison Apjok.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

Indiana Area School District’s board of directors voted Monday night to approve a tax assessment settlement agreement as submitted regarding the new owner of Indiana Mall.

With a $7 million bid, Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y., won the auction conducted by Ten-X last spring for the 43-year-old mall, covering 455,690 square fee amid 44.84 acres along Oakland Avenue in White Township.