Indiana Area School District’s board of directors voted Monday night to approve a tax assessment settlement agreement as submitted regarding the new owner of Indiana Mall.
With a $7 million bid, Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y., won the auction conducted by Ten-X last spring for the 43-year-old mall, covering 455,690 square fee amid 44.84 acres along Oakland Avenue in White Township.
And, school officials said Monday night, the settlement agreement is for $7 million.
The board also approved a resolution required under the new state Act 57, requiring the district’s tax collector to waive late fees from new homeowners in what is the first tax year after the effective date of Act 57.
Contracts and personnel matters covered much of the rest of the agenda, including approval of a revised employee handbook for the 2022-23 school year and of the continued services of Ronald N. Repak as district solicitor.
The board approved utilizing federal Title I funds to cover IASD’s contract with Catapult Learning LLC for services to non-public schools in the district, an agreement with the YMCA of Indiana County for lifeguard services at Indiana Area Junior High School, a partnership agreement for student teaching placements with St. Francis University of Loretto, and authorization for the district administration to apply to Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency and Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance Network for grants.
At the recommendation of the administration, the board approved the hiring of Courtney Kuncelman as a behavioral and mental health coordinator and school psychologist at an annual salary of $79,954, and it approved Lee Schweitzer as senior high school dramatics technical assistant for the school musical and two other shows, at a payment of $978 for each of those extra pay/extra duty assignments.
The board accepted resignations from Mary Stracka, paraeducator, and Melissa Lane Lukehart, a licensed practical nurse. It authorized the administration to advertise for their replacements, but also to post and interview for an additional LPN position.
The board also approved a revised housekeeper job description.
There was no action Monday night regarding Eisenhower Elementary School, but district officials said work continues on a design for the school where an April 16, 2021, fire destroyed two modular classrooms and left extensive smoke damage.
Also, in executive session, the board heard an update on a pending insurance claim to cover damages from that fire.
Other business Monday night included approval of installation of additional interior cameras at the high school by Directec LLC for $76,798.25.
And it approved an agreement with The Reschini Group to produce the required 2022 IRS forms for Affordable Care Act reporting at an estimated cost of $2,500.
In his report Monday night, Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich said Gov. Tom Wolf had launched a universal free breakfast program for students in all Pennsylvania schools.
He also reported that the district will host a countywide in-service day on Oct. 7. There also were special guests in the school board meeting room in the East Pike complex, including three high school seniors representing the IHS Leadership Group. One is Caroline Albert, president of the Student Government Association and a non-voting student representative on the school board.
She was joined by Emily Teacher and Madison Apjok, to report on matters of interest to their organization, including mental health matters and school spirit.
On the other side of the school board meeting room were this year’s 21 Fulbright teachers, including three from Singapore, two each from the Philippines, Mexico, India, Indonesia and New Zealand, and one each from Botswana, Uganda, Senegal, Greece, Israel, Finland, Morocco and Brazil.
They’re studying in one of only two U.S. universities funded by the International Research & Exchanges Board, Indiana University of Pennsylvania. (The other is Arizona State University.)
Their hosts include School Director Dr. Sue Rieg, who also is interim dean of the College of Education and Communications at IUP.
Also Monday, an East Pike area resident, Keaton Stants, expressed concern because school buses to his neighborhood — just four miles from the East Pike Elementary School — are bringing youngsters home 45 minutes later than last year. He said that means it’s a one hour and 10 minute ride, that brings some youngsters home as late at 5 p.m. He said he wanted to bring the matter up at the next meeting of the board’s Buildings, Grounds & Transportation Committee, next Monday night at 5:30 p.m.
In other business Monday, the board accepted the donation of two beanbag chairs, a futon sofa bed and a folding wooden Adirondack chair by Holly Smith through DonorsChoose, a non-profit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom projects.
It also accepted a list of items to be auctioned off by Hostetler Auctioneers as recommended by the board’s Audit & Finance Committee.
There also was a slate recommended for the upcoming Pennsylvania School Boards Association elections, consisting of Michael Gossert from Cumberland Valley School District for president, Allison Mathis from North Hills School District for vice president, and Kathy K. Swope from Lewisburg Area School District and Roberta M. Marcus of Parkland School District in Allentown for three-year terms as PSBA Insurance trustees.
However, Board Vice President Julia Trimarchi-Cuccaro was troubled by a lack of information about the candidates — and if there was anyone else considered for any of those positions — and voted no, while all eight other school directors voted yes.
The board’s next meeting will be a special session on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.