Personnel matters were among many items on the agenda Monday night for Indiana Area School District’s board of directors.
Jamie Cortazzo was employed as an English Language Arts teacher at a Step 3, Masters-plus-15 credits annual salary of $78,654.
Joseph Perkovich was employed as a library science teacher, at a Step 3, Bachelors-plus-15 credits annual salary of $75,654.
Nicolas Kroger was employed as a behavior and mental health coordinator and school psychologist at a Step 1, Instructional 1 annual salary of $51,752.
Michelle Girardi was employed as a long-term English as a Second Language substitute teacher at an Instructional 1, Step 1 per diem rate of $278.24, pending receipt of all required paperwork.
Melissa Teacher and Allia Boyer were employed as paraeducators at an hourly rate of $12, subject to a 90-day probation period and receipt of all required paperwork.
Meanwhile, with regret, the board accepted resignations from paraeducators Leah Boggs, Lauren Pennewill and Ashlee Sleppy, authorizing the district administration to post, advertise and interview for those positions.
Coaching and other extra duty/extra pay assignments also were approved by the board Monday night, including non-district employee C.J. Lyons as assistant band director at a salary of $2,720.
Also, for fall, non-employee Mark Pangonis was hired as head girls’ golf coach at a salary of $3,831, non-employee Pam Kauffman was hired as assistant cross country coach at a salary of $2,431, and employee Scott Mossgrove was hired as assistant girls’ tennis coach at a salary of $2,322.
One district employee, Steve Cochran, was hired for winter sports as head track coach at a salary of $4,903, while these non-employees were hired in other winter sports:
• Sarah Brown as swimming and diving coach at $9,492, with Skip Griffith and Allison Brownlee as assistants at $5,200 each, with Brownlee to specialize in diving.
• Greg Lezanic as boys’ basketball head coach, Otto Peterson as head girls’ basketball coach and Anthony Donatelli as head wrestling coach at $9,213 each.
• Stan Webb as boys’ junior varsity basketball coach and Jessica Peterson as girls’ junior varsity basketball coach, at $6,340 each.
• John Hartman as rifle coach at a salary of $6,128 and Breanna Rebo as assistant rifle coach at $2,322.
• Larry Reefer as senior high assistant wrestling coach and Mike Weaver as junior high assistant wrestling coach at $5,360 each, with Jaisin Blystone also named an assistant junior high wrestling coach at $4,020.
• Dan Antonacci as ninth grade boys’ basketball assistant coach and Dan Petroff as junior high boys’ basketball assistant coach, each at $4,962.
• Lisa Kinter as winter track assistant coach at a salary of $1,375.
Steve Cochran was named spring track head coach at a salary of $7,229, with employees Bill Waryck and Matthew Daymut and non-employees George Caroff and Lisa Kinter named track assistant coaches at salaries of $3,062 each.
For the junior high track team employees Jeff Duffee, Candice Lockard and Scott Musgrove and non-employee Ken Branan all were named assistant coaches, also at salaries of $3,062 each.
Non-employees William Thompson and Harold Wilson were named head coaches of baseball and softball, respectively, at salaries of $7,229 each.
Non-employees named assistant coaches included Dan Petroff and Dennis Schultz in baseball and Holly Myers in softball, all also at $3,062 each.
And district employee Matt Neil was named head boys’ tennis coach at a salary of $6,128.
The board authorized district administrators to file non-traffic citations with the district magistrate in the role of truancy officer, when a student has been unlawfully absent for more than three days or in possession of or using tobacco products on school district property.
Each administrator received a badge number: Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich 10, Director of Education Robert Heinrich 20, Senior High Principal Wade McElheny 30, Senior High Assistant Principal Douglas Johnson 40, Junior High Principal Mike Minnick 50, Junior High Assistant Principal Donald Bowers 60, Ben Franklin Elementary Principal Kelly Urbani 70, East Pike Elementary Principal Donald Springer 80, Eisenhower Elementary Principal Erin Eisenmann 90, Horace Mann Elementary Principal Kevin Edmondson 100, Education Supervisor for Adelphoi Mike Arone 110 and Director of Special Education and Pupil Services Justin Zahorchak 120.
It also approved a contract for armed security for $35 per hour on days when school is in session and for extracurricular activities deemed necessary with Bramlet Enterprises LLC, and a $25,000 contract with Threat Preparedness Consultation for security and threat preparedness services.
In other action Monday night, the school board approved:
• A leave of absence for an employee identified only as No. 477 covering 15 family sick days and seven individual sick days from Aug. 27 through Oct. 7
• A Memorandum of Understanding with Alternative Community Resource Program for behavior supports funded with federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief money
• The attendance of Urbani at The Reading League: Bringing the Science of Reading to Light conference Oct. 19-21 in Syracuse, N.Y., at a cost not to exceed $1,370.23
• A Lettuce Give Agreement where East Pike Elementary will receive a 24-plant Farmstand, a Growing Essentials Kit and credit toward 24 Lettuce Grow Seedlings
Also, Vuckovich said the district is developing plans for a “Unity Week” in October, with the goal of encouraging students to treat each other with kindness and respect.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.