Indiana Area School District’s board of directors has passed a resolution that “reaffirms our collective responsibility to foster an equitable and inclusive environment for every student, staff member, parent and community member.”
It is “in support of the development of an equitable and inclusive school climate in the Indiana Area School District” and was passed unanimously, after six members of the board read portions of it.
For instance, as School Director Cinda Brode read, “Through on-going professional development and opportunities for honest dialogue, we hope to build partnerships with students and community stakeholders focused on overcoming these barriers to create opportunities to ensure that each child has the tools and supports needed to thrive.”
The board also voted Monday night to establish an Equitable and Inclusive subcommittee, that already had two volunteers for what Superintendent Michael Vuckovich called a “dialogue between the board and the public.”
One is School Director Tamie Blank, the other district resident Ira Redd, who has been talking with district administrators — something Vuckovich and School Board President Walter Schroth acknowledged during their remarks.
An impetus for Monday’s action came March 29, when state police at Troop A, Indiana, were called to investigate after a threatening message was found on a bathroom wall at Indiana Area Senior High School.
The handwritten threat also included racially insensitive words, state police said. Upon investigation and with assistance from school district personnel, several students were interviewed, surveillance video was reviewed, and information was gathered and assessed.
Troopers said the threat could not be substantiated, but it was enough to move Redd to post on Facebook that such behavior “only divides our community and it saddens my heart. Any student caught doing such behavior should be expelled from the school. I think the student who wrote that in the locker room should be exposed and made to apologize to the whole school.”
She had similar remarks Monday night.
“I have observed racial intimidation escalate from name calling to writing on school property vulgar racial messages,” Redd said. “Other children who are different, who identify themselves outside the box, are targeted also.”
She was joined by her daughter, a 10th-grader at Indiana Area Senior High School, and another speaker who has been working on “inclusion institutes” in the community and at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“I feel there are no repercussions for those who used those slurs,” Tyanna Redd said. “The adults in this building should not be setting this aside.”
Misty Nocco then spoke “on behalf of the Indiana County PA Inclusion Institute and IUP Inclusion Institute, two organizations that I founded to prevent and eliminate bullying in this community.”
She said her son has survived the bullying and “is thriving as a senior heading to (Indiana University of Pennsylvania) with a major of psychology. But not every bullying story ends that way.”
Nocco is suggesting reaching out to such organizations as ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 and Alice Paul House, two of “several agencies that we are partnering with that could provide” training to deal with bullying.
In other business Monday, the board gave its approval to Indiana County Technology Center’s proposed 2022-23 budget, a $7,175,403 spending package that is 1.76 percent higher than the current year’s spending plan.
“The exact amount to be paid by the district will be determined by enrollment,” according to the motion as read by Board Vice President and Audit & Finance Chair Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro.
That’s enrollment in the school district — where the senior class is expected to peak at around 230 this year then decline in future years — and attendance at ICTC.
District Business Manager Jared Cronauer said more Indiana Area youngsters have chosen over the past three years to go to ICTC, which now has approximately 100 IASD students in attendance, a number that has rivaled that of Marion Center Area School District.
Also Monday, the board accepted a plaque from the Indiana Free Library, citing cooperation between the district and the downtown Indiana library, where Blank now sits on the IFL board.
The school board will be busy for the rest of the month. On April 18, the Buildings. Grounds & Transportation Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m., for further discussion of Eisenhower Elementary School, but what board members termed “the last of the brainstorming” about what to do with Horace Mann Elementary.
Audit & Finance will meet at 6:30 p.m. April 18.
Then, on April 25, a special school board meeting is scheduled at 7 p.m. to discuss general purposes.